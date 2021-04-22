ASUDevils - Daniyel Ngata ready for a breakout season in 2021

Coming into the 2020 season, there was a significant buzz surrounding the Arizona State running backs room.





Four-star Chip Trayanum, junior college transfer Rachaad White and four-star Daniyel Ngata were all highly touted newcomers coming into the season. Ngata, ranked eighth at his position by Rivals, perhaps had the most hype surrounding his commitment to the Sun Devils.





However, when the season kicked off in Los Angeles against USC on Nov. 7, Ngata was absent in the running game. He did not see a carry in the Sun Devils’ first two contests of the season, with White and Trayanum splitting time in the backfield.





Ngata disclosed that he was struggling with an injury (hamstring) throughout spring football in 2020. He felt as though it affected his start to last season.





“I kind of got here a little banged up,” Ngata stated. “Just kind of got me in the process a little slow.”





When Ngata was finally inserted into the ASU backfield in the Sun Devils’ third game of the season, a 70-7 blowout win over in-state rival Arizona, he immediately looked like the player ASU fans expected to witness when he signed with the Sun Devils.





In the Territorial Cup, Ngata ran the ball 16 times for 60 yards and scored his first career touchdown.





The next week, in the Sun Devils’ final game against Oregon State, Ngata again looked formidable. He rushed for 48 yards on 10 attempts.





Ngata said 2021 spring practice went well for him, aside from a few small mistakes in the Maroon and Gold spring practice (spring game). He attributed his success to 6 a.m. sessions with the ASU training staff.





“I’ve had all my trust in the coaches, in the trainers, when it’s 6 o’clock just to get right,” Ngata explained. “And hopefully, I’m in a better spot right now because my spring went way better than last year. I feel better. Now I’m way more comfortable with the coaches’ play calls.”





Even with the hard work to improve his health and the success at the end of last season, Ngata still sits third on the depth chart behind White, who ran for five touchdowns in four games and averaged a whopping 10 yards per carry in 2020, and Trayanum, who rushed for four scores in four games and averaged 5.9 yards per carry last year.





Despite competing for carries with White and Trayanum, Ngata has a close relationship with the duo. He's confident his number will eventually be called upon during the season; thus, there is no need to envy his fellow running backs.





“People will think I’m going to get jealous of them,” Ngata said. “ … God has a reason for everything, so I just got to be patient, enjoy the process, really. But my time will come.”





And that is a mindset that has served him well, according to ASU's running backs coach, Shaun Aguano, who was certainly impressed with the advancements the freshman showed in the 15 team sessions last month.