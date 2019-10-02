Aashari Crosswell recalls his elementary and middle school days like they were yesterday when he and his close friend from down the street, Elijah Galbreath, could almost always be found playing pickup football during recess periods.

“We used to have a cool P.E. coach, he used to always have a card for us to get basketballs, footballs, and me and Elijah used to always get a football because we loved football so much,” the sophomore starting safety recalled. “That’s how we got really close…we couldn’t ever be on the same team because it was cheating, so we always had to go against each other.” Being an activity on school grounds, they were supposed to only be playing two-hand touch. When the faculty supervisor wasn’t looking, however, they’d play football how it was meant to be played. “We had to do two-hand touch at first,” Crosswell explained, “but when they leave, we’d play tackle, so that’s when we started playing tackle football (at recess).” A former teammate of Crosswell’s at Hawkins high school, this past Friday marked the four-year anniversary of Galbreath being shot to death in his own neighborhood- right down the street from Crosswell- while walking on a Sunday during broad daylight. So, it’s no surprise that Crosswell dedicated his performance at California, when he led the team with both an interception and two passes defended, to his former teammate and friend.

Yella this one for u no cap 💜🦅 love u bro until we meet again #Yellagang5ever #Bepatient16 pic.twitter.com/X78PjQLCnl — A4 🦅 (@YkgAashari) September 28, 2019

“That was my boy, man,” Crosswell reminisced. “That’s why I say everything I do is for him because he’s supposed to be here with me. I’m pretty sure if he was still here, he’d be here with me at Arizona State, that’s how close we were.

“Wherever I go, he would’ve gone with me. So, once we found out- if I would’ve transferred, he would’ve come with me, we would’ve all went to (Long Beach) Poly (high school) because that’s how close we were.” Galbreath was a year older than Crosswell, and passed away before his fellow Watts, California native transferred to Long Beach Poly high school, wanting to play football at a school that gets more looks from recruits. However, Crosswell explained how his memory lives on every time that he puts on his pads and uniform, before practice or a game. “The reason I wear 16 is because of him, he got killed by the age of 16,” Crosswell explained. “So, that’s one of the reasons why I wear number 16, for him and my brother who passed away also.” As alluded to in our story just two weeks ago, Crosswell has seen his share of tragedy in his young lifetime. This includes seeing his older brother shot to death as a 12-year-old, someone who Crosswell explained was a crucial father figure in his life growing up. “At the time, basically he was like my dad to me, my dad wasn’t there at the time,” Crosswell said. “I looked up to him, he inspired me to play football. It was at that time I didn’t want to do this football thing anymore, but I just kept going, I used him as motivation.” Keep going is precisely what he did, as it’s hard to say where the Sun Devils would be this season and last without Crosswell’s presence. He’s tallied 18 tackles, the aforementioned interception plus four passes defended- both tied for team highs in 2019- and forced a fumble against Michigan State, the lone ASU forced turnover which led to the only made field goal by either side.

Even starting as a true freshman in 2018, he went on to lead the team with four interceptions and nine passes defended, while also adding 43 tackles. But as the afflicted yet resilient sophomore explained, he has goals much higher than that.

“I feel like the Colorado game, and my second game I could’ve had a pick, and my first game,” Crosswell said. “I feel like once I got that pick, it was lovely, I felt good about it. “It’s not over yet, I’m still looking to get some more interceptions, I’m trying to lead the Pac-12 in interceptions, so I’m staying humble, staying ready.” Although ASU fans who followed the recruiting trail likely expected him to contribute instantly, being the program’s highest rated defender it had signed since 2014, there’s no denying his play and attitude are impressive for his age and situation. As a matter of fact, he’s the veteran of the group when looking strictly at the safeties, since his 18 games of collegiate experience put him a country mile ahead of the next closest player, which by the way is starting redshirt freshman safety, Cam Phillips, who’d played in six career games prior to suffering an injury against Colorado. This doesn’t count junior Tillman safeties Evan Fields and Tyler Whiley of course, both upperclassmen, who play a position that’s uniquely different than either “conventional” safety spot. But as someone who got value from the presence of two seniors during his freshman season, and in his personal life has seen older figures whom he’s looked up to and respected pass away far too soon, Crosswell is taking to heart the opportunity in front of him. The opportunity to serve as a type of ‘big brother’ to guys like true freshman safeties Willie Harts and Kejuan Markham.

Aashari had himself a game and I love this pic.twitter.com/7iYpKplR55 — Jedi ASU (@JediASU) September 30, 2019

“It means a lot because I remember I was in their shoes too,” Crosswell said. “Not too long ago, last year, I remember D.K. (former senior safety Demonte King), Jalen Harvey used to teach me whatever I needed to know. So, once they taught me something, I put it in my little toolbox and use it later, so I just pass it on, iron sharpens iron.” In last week’s feature about Harts, he was quoted saying that Crosswell taught him a specific positioning technique one time in practice, and as a result, he got an interception later that session during scrimmaging. Crosswell doesn’t just want to be involved in the defending passes aspect of the defense, though, as he talked about how defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales and his scheme allow for the defensive backs to make a variety of different plays, and be involved in every snap. “Coming down in the box, making tackles too,” Crosswell said about the aspects of his game he values in addition to being a ‘ballhawk.’ “Obviously, coach G likes us as safeties not just to be ballhawks, but you’ve got to be in the run game too. So, I feel like my run support game is getting way better and it shows on the field.” Another aspect of his game has come a long way since his first games as a college football player, one that has more to do with in-game etiquette than on-field performance and schematics. “Coach Herm (Edwards) told me ‘you did exactly what I told you to do,’” Crosswell said. “Once I get a pick, I always like to celebrate, so he told me ‘once you get a pick, just throw the ball to the ref,’ and that’s what I did. I just listened to coach Herm because he told me to do that. “I wanted to celebrate and do some extra celebration, but I couldn’t because I had to be smart. So I just threw the ball to the ref and I did my little celebration afterwards. But he told me after I got the pick- he congratulated me and he always tells me he loves me as a son, so that was just big for me, it was a proud moment.”

Tops to the real — A4 🦅 (@YkgAashari) October 1, 2019