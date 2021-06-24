Commitment Analysis: Tevin White

For the second time in three years the Arizona State coaching staff has proven once again that they travel across three time zones and venture go into Big Ten and ACC territory and successfully land the top running back recruits in the area.

They did so in the 2020 class securing Akron, Ohio’s Chip Trayanum, and today 2022 North Stafford (Va.) High School four-star running back Tevin White announced that he has committed to the Sun Devils. White becomes the third four-star prospect Arizona State pledge in this group and the fifth commit overall in ASU’s 2022 recruiting class.



With an offer sheet littered with schools from every power five conference, White’s selection of the Sun Devils is naturally one of significant proportions.

North Stafford High School assistant football coach and recruiting coordinator John Harris believes White will see the field early on in Tempe. He explained that White’s ability to be a multi-dimensional back makes him unique in comparison to many other running backs in the country.

“He’s a big back; he’s about 6’1 207-pounds,” said Harris. “He has excellent hands, he already understands blitz pick-ups as a running back, he can chip defensive linemen, this guy can block…He’s a big back with small back abilities, and that’s what sets him apart.

“He’s not just a good player when the footballs in his hands. He’s also a guy that can line up at multiple spots; you don’t have to teach him more than once to do something. Any kid, especially when they’re young, if you know where to line up everywhere on the field, you’ll have the best chance at playing. I think that will get him on the field early.”







White is seen consistently outrunning defenses or running through opposing defenders on tape with a great combination of speed and power. White does a great job of squaring his shoulders and getting north, maximizing his ability to pick up yards. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield and pick up large gains as a check-down receiver leaking out makes him a viable option for third-down offensive formations and sets as well.

White’s relationship with Arizona State’s running back’s coach, Shaun Aguano, undoubtedly played a major role in his decision choosing the Sun Devils. On White’s official visit to ASU earlier in the month, White was finally able to meet Aguano in person, and the two were able to watch film and compare the Sun Devil offense running schemes and how they fit White’s style of play.

“On FaceTime and Zoom, we had great conversations as he was recruiting me,” White remarked in an interview with Devils Digest after his visit. “But now in person, he was getting to know me more and more, like he didn't want to recruit me because I was already on the team’s roster.

“It’s crazy how with my versatility, ability to catch the ball, I wouldn’t be a one-down back. I can be used on multiple downs. We went over gap schemes I’m really familiar with like the power, counter, outside zone, inside zone…he was showing me who to read and how to read and stuff like that.

“Watching the way Arizona State was running the ball last season definitely impressed me, But it's not just that how successful they were; it was really how they use their running backs. Like I said before, I see so many similarities between them and how I’m used in my high school offense, and I could picture myself running the ball in this ASU offense.”

L-R: Tevin White, Herm Edwards and North Stafford HS Recruiting Coordinator John Harris (John Harris Twitter)