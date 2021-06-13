Tevin White raves over official visit to ASU

Just because four-star Virginia running back, Tevin White and his family didn't know anybody in the Valley of the Sun, that didn't prevent them from arriving a few days early ahead of their official visit to Tempe. Ultimately, the North Stafford High School standout thoroughly enjoyed his time prior to being hosted by the Sun Devils, followed by a weekend which, according to him, “I'm not gonna lie. it exceeded my expectations.”





“Going in, I was messin’ with the campus,” White said, “I was messin’ with the facilities, every visit is gonna have that. But the way the staff has treated my family and me, it was crazy. Coach Herm invited all of us to his office, and it’s just not just my family but also my high school coach, coach Harris, and my trainer, KJ Johnson, like it was nothing…like we were already part of the team. Just the way they were treating us, talking to us all day, it was crazy.





“Even before Friday, walking around campus, and I was surprised that there were a lot of activities to do there even though the students were home for the summer. It was fun, and we even climbed one of the mountains around there, just enjoying ourselves. And there was just more to do in Arizona than I expected, to be honest. I pictured it to be like, a few buildings here and there, but it's really not like that. We were doing all this stuff before we even met with the coaches for the first time on Friday.”





When asked about his favorite culinary experiences, White, after some deliberation, named Romancing the Bean as a restaurant he and his family enjoyed prior to the weekend, as well as the staple of any ASU official visit, dinner at Mastro’s Ocean Club. “I had the best shrimp I had in my life,” White noted.





The running back was offered back in July of last year, and granted a strong bond was still formed between White and the ASU staff through virtual interactions. Nonetheless, it’s only natural that this level of relationship was elevated a good few notches over the weekend and a personal experience.





“They were all talking to me, my mom and my dad like we’re committed and they not recruiting me, but really getting to know me and my family,” White explained. “Like I said, all of us just walking casually into Herm Edwards’ office twice during the visit, that was unexpected. I didn’t know him (Edwards) that way as a coach.





“I don’t have a quote (by Edwards) that really stuck with me, but he was talking about how he likes to have his office open to players and family because he wants to show that we're family, and how are you going to show the parents and players that your family you have restrictions walking into his office? He said that the office is opened up to everybody to show that trust. And that really stuck out to me because it shows that it's really about family.”





For most of the recruiting process, running back Shaun Aguano has been the main ASU contact with White, and running back said that during the official visit, he was practically his host.





“On FaceTime and Zoom, we had great conversations as he was recruiting me,” White remarked. “But now in person, he was getting to know me more and more, like he didn't want to recruit me because I was already on the team’s roster.”





The official host was naturally a current running back. In this case, Chip Trayanum, along with his teammate Rachaad White.





“The first day of the visit when I met Chip,” White recalled, “It’s like I knew him for years. The way he was treating me, you could tell he was really good people and same thing with Rachaad. We were laughing and joking all the time, and they really got along with my family too.





“The running backs at ASU want to have the highest GPA on the team. So, the GPA goal is to be above a 3.0, but for the running backs, that goal is to be a 3.5. The running backs want to lead in everything they do; they want to show that the leaders of the team in life and in school, so I think that's really good. They put themselves on a higher platform, and they show that they really compete and work hard in everything they do.”