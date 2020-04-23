Ultimately, the first-round buzz pre-NFL draft Brandon Aiyuk received came to fruition. The San Francisco 49ers moved up six spots to the 25th overall slot in tonight’s NFL draft to select the former ASU wide receiver.

With the No. 25 overall pick, the @49ers select @ASUFootball WR Brandon Aiyuk! (by @Bose ) 📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC 📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/HabKty1Xq3

Last year the 49ers were interested in former Arizona St. WR N'Keal Harry, but he went right before their turn to New England. This year the 49ers didn’t want to lose out on Arizona St. WR Brandon Aiyuk, and traded three picks to get to Minnesota’s spot at No. 25 to get him.

This is the second straight year an ASU wide receiver is selected in the first round after N’Keal Harry was picked 32nd overall last year. Not only is this the first time that two ASU wide receivers are selected in the first round in back-to-back years, but this is also a true validation of ASU’s pro model culture.

Receivers, You don’t have to keep chasing numbers or systems that lead to 100 catches! It’s about the fit! ✌🏿 1st rounders back to back years! Play in pro systems, play in systems that move you around, and go to a place with coaches that have good reputations with the NFL! pic.twitter.com/oesEwNTsvf

Historically significant...Here are the only other instances of a school posting back-to-back first round wide receivers in consecutive drafts. Has now happened just 8 times in #NFLDraft history. @ASUFootball now one of them. Also first time ever two programs did it at once. pic.twitter.com/NnViRawCMA

This selection also marks the first time the Sun Devils netted a first-round pick in consecutive drafts since 2002-03. In fact, they had a first-round pick in four straight years between 2000-2003.

Selected 25th overall, Brandon Aiyuk is the highest ASU player pick in the NFL Draft since Terrell Suggs was picked 10th overall in 2003.

Aiyuk joins Harry, Aaron Cox in 1988, John Jefferson in 1978, Steve Holden in 1973, and J.D. Hill in 1971 as the only other Sun Devil wide receivers in school history to be selected in the first round.

Aiyuk, a First Team California Community College Football Coaches Association All-American as an All-Purpose athlete, who joined ASU out of Sierra College in 2018 was overshadowed by Harry in his first year in Tempe, posted 474 receiving yards and three touchdowns, but as the Sun Devils’ featured aerial weapon last season he paced Arizona State with 65 receptions for 1,192 receiving yards (fifth-most in ASU single-season) and eight touchdowns, as his exploits netted him an All-Pac-12 first-team selection.

Yet, he wasn’t only recognized as one of the conference’s top wide receivers but also the top special teams returner averaging 31.9 yards per kick return and 16.1 yards per punt return including a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Aiyuk ranked second in the FBS in the regular season in yards after the catch with 710 while his 10.9 yards after the catch per reception were the 12th-most nationally.

He finished the regular season 8th nationally and 2nd in the Pac-12 with 1,192 receiving yards on the year while his 99.3 receiving yards per game were also 13th in the FBS in the regular season and second in the league.

He’s one of just three receivers with two 80+ yard receiving touchdowns on the year (Arkansas State's Omar Baylesss and Louisville's Chatarius Atwell). His six catches over 50 yards were second in the nation in the regular season while his nine 40+ yard catches were third and three 70+ grabs were second. His 12 catches over 30 yards were good for sixth.

His 196 total receiving yards in the Washington State contest ranked 11th-most in Sun Devil single-game history.

In two short seasons in Tempe, Aiyuk racked up 2,725 all-purpose yards. His 2018 1,870 all-purpose yards in the regular season (fourth in school history) were good for sixth nationally, came on only 94 total plays. His 19.9 yards per touch ranked him fourth nationally.

Aiyuk was the only player in the country to record at least 200 yards on both punt (226) and kick (446) returns in the regular season. His 226 punt return yards were 11th in the country.

Very few ASU players have had a more productive two-year stint in Tempe than Brandon Aiyuk, so it comes as no surprise that his NFL draft selection created some school history tonight.