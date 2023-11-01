As Arizona State football enters the home stretch of its last season as a member of the Pac-12, the future of the Sun Devils in the Big 12 conference manifested itself even more with the announcement of ASU's conference opponents in the next four years.





Arizona State will continue to play nine conference games, as well as face Arizona each year in the Territorial Cup. There will not be any pod system, at least not during the 2024 through the 2027 seasons, which means that ASU isn't guaranteed to face the other regional schools that also made the move from the Pac-12, Utah, and Colorado each season.





Not taking into account the three programs joining the Big 12 with ASU from the Pac-12, the Sun Devils hold a 39-21 record against the remaining 12 programs in the new conference and a 116-86-1 record against their 15 future rivals in the new league.





Kansas and Iowa State are the lone two programs that the Sun Devils have never faced, and in 2024 ASU will host the former and, a year later, travel to Ames, Iowa, for that first-ever meeting.