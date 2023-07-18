Despite a breakout season and coming into this year as one of the best Pac-12 tight ends, Arizona State junior Jalin Conyers earned just an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention as the all-conference teams selections were released today. He was joined by junior wide receiver Elijhah Badger, junior running back Cameron Skattebo, senior cornerback Ro Torrence, and senior long snapper Slater Zellers. No Sun Devils were selected for the first or second-teams.





After being severely underutilized to begin the year, Conyers tallied 422 yards on 38 receptions scoring five touchdowns. Utah's Brant Kuithe was voted first-team All-Pac-!2 for the second year in a row, despite playing in just four games in 2022, positing 17 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Stanford's Benjamin Yurosek scored only once last season, as well as recording 49 receptions and 445 receiving yards.





Badger was another offensive player for the team who had a career campaign in 2022, registering 86 receptions, 866 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He figures to lead the Sun Devils in those categories once again this year, although it's expected that a scheme that will highlight Conyers much more than last year could make the race between the two extremely close.





Skattebo, a transfer from Sacramento State, arrived in Tempe as the Big Sky's Offensive Player of the Year following a season where he had 1,373 rushing yards on 196 carries, scoring eight touchdowns. Following his impressive Spring practice performance, we named him one of the X-factor players for the Sun Devils in 2023, as he’s expected to be the leading ball carrier filling the void left behind by Xazavian Valladay.





Torrence was one the leaders in the league last year with pass breakups, and he also recorded 36 tackles and an interception.





Zellers transferred from Cal, where two years ago, he played under Arizona State's current special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle. In fact, he's the second special teams player to make the trek this year from Berkeley to Tempe, as he was joined by senior placekicker Dario Longhetto.