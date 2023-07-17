Some will say that eclipsing a three-win campaign is a low bar to clear when speaking of improving that mark the following season. Yet you won’t have to extensively research various media outlets to discover that level of progress predicted for Arizona State this year will be just barely better than that 2022 mark.





On the other hand, the winds of a positive and massive roster turnover and improved team culture ushered in by first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham have done plenty to excite the Sun Devil fan base for the last eight or so months.





For that outside media perception to be ultimately proven incorrect, there’s little doubt that ASU will need to rely heavily on its group of nearly 30 transfer portal additions, a unit ranked No. 2 nationally.





This is why I identified Sacramento State transfer junior running back Cameron Skattebo and Oklahoma transfer sophomore EDGE Clayton Smith as a tandem that could very well be instrumental in the level of success the Sun Devils could have this upcoming season.





Cameron Skattebo arrived in Tempe as the 2022 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, posting 1,373 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries in addition to hauling in 31 catches for 371 yards and three touchdowns. Undoubtedly eye-popping numbers, yet stats that some may wonder if they can translate from the FCS ranks to the Power Five level. Nonetheless, after seeing him throughout Spring Practice, there is no doubt in my mind that the Sacramento State transfer can be a bona fide playmaker in this league. And as a player who was ignored by FBS programs out of high school, he’s eagerly ready to prove a point.





At 5-10 222-pounds, he’s a carbon copy of former ASU running back Demario Richard, one of the best Sun Devil running backs this century. His low center of gravity and overall physicalness make him a nightmare to tackle. He always adheres to the golden rule of any running back engaged in contact: keep moving your feet so you can drag the defender with you. Dillingham accurately described the style of his running back during a Spring practice interview, saying, “If you light the fire under Skat to compete, he’ll fight until the death.”





Maybe the best thing I like about Skattebo is that his frame is deceiving, and his explosiveness isn’t only manifested in tight spaces but also in the open field. His effectiveness running east and west is at a high level, and even if he won't outrun some defensive backs, it's not as if that group of players will have an easy time bringing him down to the ground. His abilities as a receiver out of the backfield make him an every-down player who won’t be regulated to pass blocking (another task he carries out well) on obvious passing situations due to his pass-catching capabilities.





“The coaches wanted me to go full speed on every play,” Skattebo said during spring practice, whether the ball was in my hands or out of my hands, and be consistent all Spring ball. That has been improving and will get better in the season. I like to run physical, fast, and decisive.”





Even during some mediocre seasons, ASU, for several years now, has enjoyed a great lineage of running backs from Demario Richard and Kalen Ballage through Eno Benjamin and Rachaad White, and last season we saw Xazavian Valladay play at a level that was just as high as his predecessors in the Sun Devil backfield.





Huge shoes to fill for sure, but even though Skattebo is not expected to be the high-volume ball carrier like many of those other former ASU running backs, he will still be a playmaker the Sun Devils will count on every Saturday, and he will repay that confidence delivering in the ground attack.