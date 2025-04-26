Advertisement
Published Apr 26, 2025
Friday's practice report
DevilsDigest.com Staff
DevilsDigest.com Staff
Advertisement

Arizona State’s 15 spring practices concluded Friday night at the Fan Fest event at Mountain America Stadium. The session resembled a normal practice, with various players stepping up during the last spring practice.

Friday's practice report

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

Advertisement