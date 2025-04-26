Friday's practice report

Arizona State’s 15 spring practices concluded Friday night at the Fan Fest event at Mountain America Stadium. The session resembled a normal practice, with various players stepping up during the last spring practice.

Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!