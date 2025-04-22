Special teams shine during Monday night's session

To begin the fifth and final week of Arizona State’s spring practice schedule, the team opted for a nighttime session under the lights of Mountain America Stadium. The players recently took three days off for Easter weekend, and cobquetly practiced without pads. ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham felt the circumstances gave his players a pass to be subpar on the day in all departments—except special teams.
The session was highlighted by redshirt senior kicker Jesus Gomez, who impressed the coaching staff with consistent field goal conversions Monday night, the longest one traveling over 50 yards. The special teams unit is typically a primary focus of Mountain America practices, as the team hopes to build familiarity for the players when dealing with stadium floodlights and depth perception.
As for the Sun Devil returners, special teams coach Charlie Regale has orchestrated a talented group mixed with seasoned veterans and explosive freshmen. One player who’s already made his mark on returns in the past is redshirt junior wide receiver Jalen Moss. At Fresno State, he recorded 231 yards on 18 punt returns in 2024, including an 85-yard touchdown against Sacramento State. He coupled an impressive season on punt returns with an additional 228 yards on kick returns.
“You've got to trust that you're going to get the ball back for your team,” Moss said. “Being confident, being electric once the ball gets into my hands, and being a playmaker. That's just what I do—that's what I've built my mantra on. Growing up playing football and being back there, punt or kick return, it just allows me to feel the game out.”
During his early collegiate days, Moss watched as older players took the reins at wide receiver and on the return teams. That time, however, allowed him to grow in confidence as those before him established the groundwork for maximizing every opportunity.
“I had to sit my turn for about two years,” Moss noted. “But seeing guys that've done it before, and being able to just learn from them, be coachable, and understand where I’ve got to get to—with footwork, reading the ball off the spin, reading the punter, and just finding holes and creases and hitting it.”
For Moss, the next step is to take the tools he built over years of experience on return teams and pass them down to current underclassmen. That includes freshmen such as running back Demarius Robinson and wide receiver Cory Butler Jr.—a pair of agile speedsters with similar frames to Moss.
“It's just trying to get him to understand where you've got to get to at some points in time, and understanding where holes and creases are,” Moss said in regard to Butler’s development. “Not everything's going to hit in the same hole, not every hole is going to be open, so you just got to find it and feel comfortable.”
While Moss remains a pivotal part of ASU’s plans as a veteran returner, he’s also adjusting to a new scheme and system. Through five weeks of spring practice, Moss has seen continued development in himself and the six other new players in the wide receiver position group.
“The first couple practices weren't my best,” Moss said. “But it was a new thing coming here, and once I was able to get my foot in and learn the playbook, meet with Coach Ward, and get with the receivers...
“I'm a football player, so I can adjust very quickly. Just coming out here to be detailed, go home, do the same thing over again, go over the plays, and remind myself where I’ve got to be. It just can't get boring. At the same time, I'm still trying to get myself into learning the whole thing as fast as possible, so I just have to keep pushing here and when I'm at home.”
Another transfer who feels confidence beginning to take shape after weeks of spring is junior running back Kanye Udoh. The former Army tailback registered over 1,100 yards in 2024 with the Black Knights, but despite last season's success, he’s also gone through growing pains with the Sun Devils early on.
“Receiving-wise, I think I've definitely improved—and in my pass protection,” Udoh noted. “A grade? I'd say like a B+. I think I've done a lot of good things with the opportunities I was given. Obviously, there are a lot of things to work on—that’s what spring ball is for. Just being able to improve. So I'd say maybe a B, just based on improving and taking advantage of what you're given.”
For Udoh, the next step is analyzing a successful spring camp and learning what nuances will go into a strong 2025 campaign. He and the rest of the roster will take time to focus on small details before returning to camp in August.
“Spring ball shows you where you're at,” Udoh said. “So being able to see where I'm at in the offseason—and based on what I did in spring—I know I need to hone in on this and that, and then work on it during the offseason.”
Building camaraderie and chemistry is almost as important as installing the playbook and understanding the offense. Udoh, as a transfer, has taken the necessary steps to integrate with a team that aims to enjoy the journey ahead.
“The biggest thing that I've taken away is just enjoying the moment,” Udoh said. “Enjoying what you're doing. That's really what it comes down to. Just taking everything in—but also really just having fun and embracing the moment.
“When you were a little kid, you didn't play football because you wanted to make a bunch of money or be popular or whatever. You played football 'cause you had fun playing football. That’s why most of us started—damn near everybody. So, that’s what we should keep.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!