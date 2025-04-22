Special teams shine during Monday night's session

To begin the fifth and final week of Arizona State’s spring practice schedule, the team opted for a nighttime session under the lights of Mountain America Stadium. The players recently took three days off for Easter weekend, and cobquetly practiced without pads. ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham felt the circumstances gave his players a pass to be subpar on the day in all departments—except special teams.





The session was highlighted by redshirt senior kicker Jesus Gomez, who impressed the coaching staff with consistent field goal conversions Monday night, the longest one traveling over 50 yards. The special teams unit is typically a primary focus of Mountain America practices, as the team hopes to build familiarity for the players when dealing with stadium floodlights and depth perception.





As for the Sun Devil returners, special teams coach Charlie Regale has orchestrated a talented group mixed with seasoned veterans and explosive freshmen. One player who’s already made his mark on returns in the past is redshirt junior wide receiver Jalen Moss. At Fresno State, he recorded 231 yards on 18 punt returns in 2024, including an 85-yard touchdown against Sacramento State. He coupled an impressive season on punt returns with an additional 228 yards on kick returns.





“You've got to trust that you're going to get the ball back for your team,” Moss said. “Being confident, being electric once the ball gets into my hands, and being a playmaker. That's just what I do—that's what I've built my mantra on. Growing up playing football and being back there, punt or kick return, it just allows me to feel the game out.”





During his early collegiate days, Moss watched as older players took the reins at wide receiver and on the return teams. That time, however, allowed him to grow in confidence as those before him established the groundwork for maximizing every opportunity.





“I had to sit my turn for about two years,” Moss noted. “But seeing guys that've done it before, and being able to just learn from them, be coachable, and understand where I’ve got to get to—with footwork, reading the ball off the spin, reading the punter, and just finding holes and creases and hitting it.”





For Moss, the next step is to take the tools he built over years of experience on return teams and pass them down to current underclassmen. That includes freshmen such as running back Demarius Robinson and wide receiver Cory Butler Jr.—a pair of agile speedsters with similar frames to Moss.





“It's just trying to get him to understand where you've got to get to at some points in time, and understanding where holes and creases are,” Moss said in regard to Butler’s development. “Not everything's going to hit in the same hole, not every hole is going to be open, so you just got to find it and feel comfortable.”





While Moss remains a pivotal part of ASU’s plans as a veteran returner, he’s also adjusting to a new scheme and system. Through five weeks of spring practice, Moss has seen continued development in himself and the six other new players in the wide receiver position group.





“The first couple practices weren't my best,” Moss said. “But it was a new thing coming here, and once I was able to get my foot in and learn the playbook, meet with Coach Ward, and get with the receivers...





“I'm a football player, so I can adjust very quickly. Just coming out here to be detailed, go home, do the same thing over again, go over the plays, and remind myself where I’ve got to be. It just can't get boring. At the same time, I'm still trying to get myself into learning the whole thing as fast as possible, so I just have to keep pushing here and when I'm at home.”