Spring progress rate has ASU's coordinators pleased with the feats achieved

Being ahead of schedule can be both a blessing and a curse. With such an advanced squad and so many returning players, it could be problematic for the coaching staff to keep throwing new obstacles at each player to keep them off balance. This is especially true in the spring, when you're still analyzing your potential and what's possible, rather than in-season reps, where you're more focused on the game ahead of you that week.

Wednesday's 11-on-11 practice sequence included a 13-play drive, which is rather long for spring. However, Arroyo is optimistic that the group can manage challenging the unit with longer drives and more difficult conditioning.

“We’re in a really good spot; guys have been practicing their tails off,” Arroyo claimed. “We got everybody in rotations; we got all the personnel moving guys around. A majority of what we’re going to get in offense in spring is in, so we have days now where we can queue up some other things… We get to find out where we’re at, test the mental fortitude and toughness, and emotional toughness that we get to see from some guys that may be a little tired the first time they’ve been here, so an awesome job—things are taking shape in the right way.”

The ASU coaching staff has largely moved on from installs as they are easing players into their roles. Sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt stated on Tuesday that he expects better results now that the team has had time to acclimate. This is evident as the competitive juices of each drill and scrimmage have shown a higher level of play.

With one week left of spring practice, the remaining sessions present a final opportunity for players to hone their offseason training. For some, this may also entail mastering new roles and gaining a deep understanding of the system, all with the goal of being as prepared as possible for August’s fall camp.

Fortunately for ASU, their depth gives them significantly more alternatives for dealing with that challenge than either coordinator has had in recent years. Arroyo joked about how much fun it has been to have new toys, while defensive coordinator Brian Ward stated that this is the most depth he has ever had available to him. This gives both sides a little more leeway to try players in new positions and test more advanced concepts that they would not be able to tackle so early otherwise.





“One of the challenges that we have with these younger guys is we're really probably ahead of where we're usually at just in a typical year with our install because of all the returners that we have,” Ward said. “So, we're trying to keep them uncomfortable from a learning standpoint just so they can continue to strain and continue to try to get better, at least mentally, even if they're not getting the physical reps, and then for the younger guys, in turn, they're taking a lot of those older guys reps… so those guys are getting quality reps and putting them in real game situations where they typically would still be in that first year or that second year install mode.”





Ward and Arroyo might find it more challenging to handle different looks on their respective sides of the ball due to the advancement of players like Leavitt and junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. On the other side, some of the newcomers might still be getting up to speed, understanding the playbook, what is expected of them, and how to operate in installments. In contrast, Leavitt and Tyson can then focus on helping others, exhibiting their leadership roles in the process.





Fortunately, a new-look wide receiver group may also benefit from the growth of outspoken leaders like Tyson and Leavitt, whose constant communication has only aided in their advancement. It is obvious that s spring progressed the offensive newcomers in particular haven’t lagged behind the more seasoned bunch surrounding them, despite their inexperience.





Three transfer wide receivers stand out from the group. Each has demonstrated a desire to compete for the No. 2 wide receiver position, which ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham has stated he is still seeking.





Freshman Jaren Hamilton caught two touchdown passes in Saturday's scrimmage, and Arroyo has highlighted junior wide receiver Jalen Moss' slot talent, while sophomore Noble Johnson has stood out in one-on-one drills with his 6-foot-3 frame.





“All those guys, first of all, got the critical skills that we need,” Arroyo said. “Guys who can run routes, who can catch the ball, who can get in on breaks, who are big and bigger, longer guys who can be physical and play the ball down the field. We're pretty aggressive, as you guys know. A few of them have played quite a few snaps in college. That helps. You know, not a ton of reps with a lot of them, but Moss is a guy who's got a ton of reps. He’s familiar with the system… But as soon as you pull (Tyson) off the field, all those guys are new. So, they've really done a good job. We give them a lot. There's a lot of instilling on the offense.”





Throughout the spring, many of those changes and improvements have come as a consequence of Leavitt's regular input to each particular receiver, ensuring that both are on the same page about what each wants. Arroyo, a former collegiate quarterback and long-time quarterback coach, has emphasized to Leavitt that this is how he would achieve the desired results.





“I'm forcing Sam to constantly communicate on what he sees and what he’s looking for," Arroyo said. “You can't stop dialoging with guys who need feedback. They've done a good job because that's how you build chemistry. It looks like Sam spends a lot of time with guys talking about issues like cuts, breaks, and catching, like hands, with everybody literally in the center.





“One of the biggest things, and we talk about it as a unit, about the identity of our offense is the overcommunication, whether it be verbal or non-verbal… I played as a quarterback. I liked it right at the moment because it's fresh with guys, so I'm forcing Sam to communicate what he sees, why he likes that, where they need to be, why he's there, and why they're there. For a young quarterback to learn that early, I think it is important.”





Everything an ASU fan would want to hear about the team's success is being heard at this stage of spring practice. Dillingham has a great collection of young players to evaluate every week, Leavitt has advanced as a vocal leader, and the coordinators have pushed each group to achieve more.





Some teams across the country have and will be turning to the transfer portal early and often to address critical gaps in their offense, to evaluate various position battles and determine who they believe in as the starter, and to figure out which scheme will have the highest probability to translate into success. ASU has quickly and effectively surpassed those standards, and the staff’s diligence in the winter is paying formidable dividends in the spring.





Arroyo and Ward's job now is to keep their players on their toes, battle complacency, find new stepping stones for their team to ascend, and lead this team to repeat the championship level they experienced last year.





“Overall, I've been pleased with everyone, just everybody working as a unit,” Ward described. “Doing their 1/11, and really trying to focus on what to do, how to do it, and why they're doing it. For the guys that are in that kind of third stage and learning the why they're doing it, those guys are playing really fast, and for the guys that are still learning, you know, what to do and how to do it, you know, they're really in the early stages, and but they're really straining to get better every day, so I couldn't be more pleased.”