New York Giants draft Cam Skattebo in fourth round, 105th overall

Saturday morning on the West Coast started on the right foot for one the best Arizona State running backs of all time. Shortly after 9 a.m. and with the third pick in the fourth round and 105th overall, the New York Giants drafted All-American Cam Skattebo.

Many NFL draft pundits labeled this year's draft as one of the deepest running back groups in decades. This aspect, along with the fact that Skattebo reportedly clocked a 40 time of 4.65 seconds, caused The talented running back to slide down the draft board. Some thought that marks in the NFL combine (where he did not run the 40-yard dash) of 39.5 in vertical jump and 10-foot-3 broad jump would have aided his cause more and have them as a third-round selection.





Nonetheless, Skattebo's numbers speak for themselves. He’s etched in the ASU record books as the first-ever player with over 2,000 all-purpose yards in a season, as his 1,711 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns are both school records for a single season. The running back was instrumental in the 11-win season for the Sun Devils that resulted in a Big 12 championship in the program's inaugural year in that league, as well as earning a berth in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs. On an individual level, Skattebo just missed an invite to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony as he finished fifth in the voting.





Skattebo is entering a depth chart with the Giants that does appear favorable. Their starter is Tyrone Tracy Jr., a fifth-round pick last year, with sixth-year veteran Devin Singletary serving as a primary backup.