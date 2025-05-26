Los Angeles Regional Preview

ASU has qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, but their games this weekend will take place at a venue very familiar to the Sun Devils, at a former Pac-12 opponent’s ballpark. The Los Angeles regional begins on Friday at Jackie Robinson Stadium, where the group also includes host and No. 1 seed UCLA, No. 4 seed Fresno State, as well as No. 2 seed UC Irvine, who will face Arizona State on Friday night. There stand to be some high-scoring games taking place this weekend, as this regional features three teams ranked in the top 40 nationally in runs scored.

Host / No. 1 UCLA (42-16, 22-8 Big Ten) Runner-up in Big Ten standings and tournament





The Bruins, a powerhouse in the late 2000s and 2010s with 11 tournament appearances from 2006 to 2019 are back in the postseason for the first time since 2022 and hosting for the first time since 2019. UCLA closed the season strong, going 9-5 in their final 14 games and 8-2 in their last 10, including three wins in the Big Ten tournament before falling to Nebraska in the title game. Head coach John Savage, now in his 21st season, reached the 700-win milestone this year and is aiming for his first regional title since 2019.





Top Performers: The clear standout for the Bruins is sophomore infielder Roch Cholowsky, one of the nation’s top players. He earned Big Ten Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Most Outstanding Player in the conference tournament. Cholowsky led the country in WAR (5.36) and ranked third nationally in OPS (1.290), slugging percentage (.783), and home runs (23). Other key bats include senior outfielder AJ Salgado, the only other UCLA hitter with an OPS over 1.000 (1.003), and sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu, who led the team with 74 RBIs. The Bruins' offense is top-heavy, with just four players posting an OPS above .900.





Junior right-hander Michael Barnett anchors the UCLA pitching staff, leading the team with 71 innings pitched and 70 strikeouts, posting a 4.18 ERA. He’s joined by fellow starters sophomore Landon Stump and junior left-hander Ian May, who both logged over 60 innings. UCLA's real strength, however, lies in its bullpen, where four relievers threw over 21 innings with ERAs in the twos. Freshman right-hander Wylan Moss stood out, earning All-Big Ten Freshman honors with a 2.25 ERA over 44 innings, including eight starts.





No. 2 UC Irvine (41-15, 24-6 Big West) Won the Big West





Despite winning the Big West regular season title, UC Irvine fell short in the conference tournament, dropping the final two games of the championship round to Cal Poly. This marks the Anteaters’ second NCAA Tournament appearance under head coach Ben Orloff after reaching the regional final against Oregon State last year. UC Irvine had an impressive regular season with key wins over UCLA, USC, and Nebraska, and they were especially dominant on the road, going 20-5 and riding an eight-game road win streak.





Top Performers: UC Irvine’s strength lies in its offense, leading the Big West in runs scored thanks to a .418 on-base percentage—25th best in the nation. Eight Anteaters hit .300 or better, led by sophomore outfielder Jacob McCombs, who topped the team in OPS (1.070), slugging (.626), doubles (16), and triples (5). McCombs also delivered a clutch, game-tying three-run homer in the Big West title game before the team ultimately fell to Cal Poly. He headlines a potent trio in the lineup, joined by Colin Yeaman (.342 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBIs) and senior outfielder Chase Call, who posted a team-best .469 OBP and added nine home runs. All three ranked in the top six in the Big West in OPS, forming a dangerous offensive core.





While pitching wasn’t UC Irvine’s biggest strength, it remained solid, anchored by a top-heavy rotation. Four pitchers threw over 62 innings, led by sophomore right-hander Trevor Hansen, the workhorse of the staff. Hansen tossed a Big West-leading 89 innings with a 3.24 ERA and 87 strikeouts, earning Big West All-Tournament honors and a spot on the All-Big West First Team. He was joined on the First Team by standout sophomore left-hander Ricky Ojeda, the team’s top reliever, who made 27 appearances and posted a 3.63 ERA with 79 strikeouts over 62 innings.





No. 3 ASU (35-22, 18-12 Big 12) Finished fifth in the Big 12





Arizona State is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021—the program’s longest gap between appearances since its first in 1964. It also marks the first trip to the postseason under head coach Willie Bloomquist as the storied program aims for its first College World Series berth since 2010. This is ASU’s 42nd NCAA Tournament appearance, the sixth most in history, with 22 College World Series trips and five national titles to its name. ASU slipped into the field as one of the 'last four in,' but their offense—ranked 22nd nationally in runs scored—proves they're more than just a fringe contender.





Top Performers: ASU led the Big 12 in First Team selections and total honorees, with 12 players earning all-conference recognition—highlighting the team’s depth and balance all season. The Sun Devils also boasted the Big 12’s top-scoring offense, led by senior infielder and Co-Newcomer of the Year Matt King, who topped the conference with a .405 average, along with a 1.064 OPS, seven home runs, and 54 RBIs. Four ASU players posted an OPS over 1.000, and six topped .900. King formed a strong middle infield duo with junior Kyle Walker, who hit .363 and led the team with 22 stolen bases. Junior outfielder Isaiah Jackson paced the team with 16 home runs—nine of them coming during a blistering 10-game stretch in May.





Sophomore left-hander Cole Carlon was ASU’s only pitcher named to the First Team, serving as the bullpen workhorse with 51 innings pitched, a 2.82 ERA, and 82 strikeouts. Junior left-handed pitcher Ben Jacobs, the team’s ace and a Second Team selection, led the Big 12 with 114 strikeouts over 78.2 innings despite a 5.03 ERA. Jacobs delivered his best performances from April through early May, including a five-game stretch with four outings of 10 or more strikeouts. Senior right-hander Jack Martinez, Jacobs’ co-ace, pitched 75.2 innings with a 4.76 ERA and 108 strikeouts, together anchoring ASU’s pitching staff.





No. 4 Fresno State (31-27, 18-12 Mountain West) Won the Mountain West tournament





Despite a middling overall record and a tough 10-17 road mark, Fresno State clinched the Mountain West tournament to secure the conference’s sole NCAA bid. Strong conference play fueled their late-season surge, earning them a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance— the program’s 36th overall. Highlighted by a 2008 national title, Fresno State’s championship team remains the only No. 4 seed to win the College World Series, and this year’s squad, also a No. 4 seed, aims to recreate that magic.





Top Performers: Like UCLA, Fresno State boasts a clear standout in junior infielder Murf Gray, who was named Mountain West Player of the Year and Tournament MVP. Gray led the team with a 1.063 OPS, 18 home runs (the conference leader), 73 RBIs, a .657 slugging percentage, and 22 doubles. In May, Gray was otherworldly—batting .436 with a .522 on-base percentage, a 1.106 slugging percentage, and an impressive 10 home runs and 27 RBIs. Two other key contributors include senior Bobby Blandford, who hit 13 home runs with 52 RBIs, and senior catcher Justin Stransky—a finalist for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year—who added 12 home runs and 43 RBIs.





The Mountain West wasn’t known for strong pitching, reflected by Fresno State’s team ERA of 5.21, which was second-best in the conference. The Bulldogs relied heavily on two starters, junior right-handers Aidan Cremarosa and Jack Anker, who combined for nearly 35% of the team’s innings with 180.2 IP. Cremarosa led the duo with a 4.13 ERA, while Anker posted a 5.72 ERA. The bullpen struggled overall, but freshman right-hander Tyler Patrick provided valuable depth, recording a solid 3.68 ERA over 36.2 innings with 27 strikeouts.





Regional Schedule





Friday, May 30th, 2025

(15) UCLA (42-16) vs. Fresno State (31-27) | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Arizona State (35-22) vs. UC Irvine (41-15) | 9 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)





Saturday, May 31st, 2025

Game 3: Losers of Game 1 and Game 2

Game 4: Winners of Game 1 and Game 2





Sunday, June 1st, 2025

Game 5: Winner of Game 4 and loser of Game 4

Game 6: Winners of Game 4 and Game 5





Monday, June 2nd, 2025

Game 7: If necessary (repeat of Game 6 teams)

***

The Austin Regional winner will play the Los Angeles Regional winner in the Super Regionals