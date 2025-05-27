Bloomquist, Sun Devils eager for NCAA Tournament

Fueled by a deep sense of unfinished business from his playing days—when he came just short of a national title—head coach Willie Bloomquist returned to Arizona State in 2021 with a clear purpose. Motivated not by personal fame but by a genuine commitment to his players, he took on the head coaching role, aiming to give them the same unforgettable experience he once had—playing in front of thousands of fans competing for a national title, an experience he called the “time of his life.”





Now, just a few years into his coaching tenure, he’s a step closer to that dream—on Monday morning’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show, it was announced that ASU is headed to the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Sun Devils will compete in the Los Angeles Regional, opening against UC Irvine on May 30.





"Excited for our players, most importantly,” Bloomquist said. “I think they're the guys that have been out grinding all year, and just to see them get that opportunity to experience the joy of getting their name called, I think, was just extremely great for me—to watch them celebrate and be able to do that.”





Bloomquist echoed the same sentiments he first expressed back in 2021 during Tuesday’s press conference—proof that his long-held vision is beginning to take shape. While the milestone is meaningful to him personally, and perhaps even a bit of a relief doing so, what matters most is giving his players the experience they’ve earned.





"I set out to do a job here and to move this program forward,” Bloomquist said. “Of course, I want to be part of a postseason run as well. But I think, at the end of the day, I've tried to do my best to never put myself in front of these kids because this is their journey and their program… I think when the doors were closed, and I was in my office by myself, I was extremely—I don’t know if relieved is the right word—just thinking, okay, now we get to go experience this. This is what we've strived for, what we aim to do when we get here: make the postseason and make a run.”





ASU wrapped up the regular season with a 35–22 record and an 18–12 mark in conference play—their highest win total under Bloomquist's tenure. The Sun Devils also established themselves as one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, ranking 22nd in the country in total runs scored.





“And to be honest, in my opinion—and clearly the committee's opinion—we deserved it. I know we double-bogeyed 18 on the last weekend of the year, but throughout the year, we've been a very consistent team and have beaten some really good teams.”





The golf reference—"double-bogeyed 18"—was Bloomquist's way of describing the team's dramatic collapse at the end of the season. Heading into the final weekend, the Sun Devils sat second in the conference and looked like a tournament lock. They even had a shot at winning the Big 12, depending on how the final series unfolded.





Instead, ASU was swept by Oklahoma State, tumbling to the No. 5 seed and losing their Big 12 tournament bye. That collapse set up a first-round rematch with BYU—a team they had swept earlier in the season—but in a stunning twist, the Sun Devils were shut out for the first time all year by the Big 12’s worst pitching staff.





No matter the setbacks, after Monday’s selection show, none of that matters now.





Bloomquist, joined by nine different Sun Devil players at the press conference, spoke about the excitement of being selected and the shared feeling of finally being able to move forward. Each player had their own version of that emotional moment, but fourth-year senior Jacob Tobias captured it best.





Reflecting on the nerves and uncertainty leading up to the selection, he said, “Honestly, it was almost a little emotional—just the feeling of, ‘We finally did it.’ Now it’s our chance to show people what we’re really capable of on a bigger stage.”





Senior infielder Matt King called the late-season skid a “blessing in disguise,” and junior outfielder Isaiah Jackson and junior infielder Kyle Walker echoed that sentiment. Both acknowledged the weight of uncertainty that hung over the team—wondering if their mistakes might cost them a tournament bid. But now, with that pressure lifted, a renewed energy has taken hold. Jackson pointed to the intensity of Monday’s practice while King noted the buzz and excitement in the locker room.





That said, moving forward doesn’t mean the team has forgotten the sting of recent losses. Junior outfielder Kien Vu emphasized that their confidence hasn’t been “shattered” by those tough games—only grounded. He said that difficult four-game stretch might be their biggest lesson yet, reinforcing the team’s belief that they’re capable of playing at a much higher level.





That elevated level of play will need to show up in a familiar setting. The selection show delivered more reason for optimism than expected: Despite being one of the “last four in,” ASU landed in a favorable Los Angeles Regional hosted by No. 15 seed UCLA—a team the Sun Devils have already beaten this season.





“I think experience is very important. It's not necessary, but it does help,” Bloomquist said. “And having those older guys, I don't think they're going to go into this and be intimidated. We've been to UCLA this year, which is big. We've played against UCLA. We played against UC Irvine a couple of years ago. So we're kind of familiar with the teams that we're playing. And just going into this weekend, I know our guys are extremely excited for the opportunity, and I know I am, too. I'm eager to get there.”





Before ASU can turn its attention to a foe too familiar, the Sun Devils will first have to get past UC Irvine. The Anteaters enter the regional on a skid of their own—losing two straight to Cal Poly and dropping two of their final three regular-season series—as they look to rebound from a strong 41-15 campaign that has earned them the No. 23 spot in D1 Baseball’s end of season Top 25.





“We're going to a very, very competitive regional with the teams that are there. Obviously, we have (UC Irvine) first—that's where all our focus is right now. They're going to be tough, you know; they always are. UC Irvine got ranked in the top 10 at one point this year because they’re pretty dang good. We’re going to have to come with our A-game and be ready to play, which I know we will. It’ll be a great test for us.”





Despite the varying perspectives from the nine players who spoke, their message was unified: one game at a time, one win at a time—do that five times, and you’re in Omaha. This has been Bloomquist’s consistent message all season when asked about the bigger picture, and it’s evident the players have embraced it. Vu took it even further, saying the key is winning each inning, each pitch. That’s the mindset—not just to survive but to thrive on the biggest stage.





That same mentality shaped Bloomquist’s plan heading into the regional. With the stage set in Los Angeles, his message remained clear: there’s no need to change who they are now. The path forward is about doubling down on what got them here in the first place.





“I think for us, it’s going to be about doing the fundamental things, and I think we can play with anybody,” Bloomquist said. “As long as we play aggressively and stick to our style of play—I’ve said it all year long—I’ll put us up against anybody. We need to attack the strike zone on the mound and be aggressive offensively on pitches up in the zone, staying in the middle of the field… If we can stick to our game and do what we’ve done all year when we’ve had success, to me, those are the biggest things: stay fundamentally sound and do the things we’re capable of doing. Not too much—just be ourselves and go out and play aggressive baseball.”