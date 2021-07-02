ASU places 20th in Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup standings

In a season greatly affected by a pandemic and a 2020-21 campaign where its major sports struggled, Arizona State’s overall athletic department did preserve and finished 20th overall in the Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup standings for that season.

This achievement, in the midst of a football program that finished 2-2 and a basketball team that didn’t qualify for the NCAA tournament was ironically close to eclipsing ASU’s best finish in recent memory, an 18th place finish in 2012-13 despite the fact that these two major programs didn't produce any points.

Only three Pac-12 programs placed higher than Arizona State led by no. 2 Stanford, no. 6 USC, and no. 13 UCLA