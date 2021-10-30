ASU newcomers inconsistent in loss to Washington State

Boo birds, turnovers, and game mismanagement were all parts of the sights and sounds at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday as Arizona State football had another disappointing performance against Washington State, losing 34-21 to fall to 5-3 on the season and 3-2 in Pac-12 play.





Among those with up and down performances in the game were ASU’s newcomers.





Here is the full newcomer report:





Offense





The ASU fresh face involved the most on offense was wide receiver, Bryan Thompson. On a positive note, the Utah transfer had three receptions for 34 yards, including a 20-yarder with about seven minutes left in the first quarter. On a negative note, he fumbled on his first reception of the day early in the first quarter. The ball was recovered by Washington State and returned to the ASU 20-yard line. The Cougars scored a touchdown six plays later to make the game 7-0 with 9:44 left in the first quarter.





“He’s a guy that’s played a lot of games and has some experience,” said ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill. “And really, you want to see a guy like that that comes into your program succeed. … He’s healthy now, so we’re trying to integrate him back in.”





Defense





On defense, the standout young gun was linebacker Eric Gentry. The true freshman had a career-high six total tackles (three solo, three assisted). He combined for a stop on a third down and one play early in the game that would have forced Washington State to either kick a field goal or go for it on fourth down. However, the stop was negated due to ASU safety Kejuan Markham’s facemask.





In addition to his tackling efforts, Gentry had a pass breakup early in the third quarter that forced Washington State to punt.





An interesting note regarding ASU defensive newcomers was the presence of Isaiah Johnson on the field. The true freshman defensive back saw playing time on Saturday for just the second time all season.





Special Teams

Punter Eddie Cziaplicki was the newcomer making the biggest impact on special teams Saturday despite not punting until the second half. The true freshman had two solid punts and one bad punt.





Cziaplicki’s first punt of the day was fair caught at the Washington State 11-yard line after traveling 41 yards, his third punt of the day was 47 yards, but his second punt of the day sailed into the end zone for a touchback when he had a chance to pin the Cougars deep in their own territory.





Other newcomers seeing playing time on Saturday were true freshman tight end Jalin Conyers (one catch, four yards), redshirt freshman wideout Elijhah Badger, redshirt freshman defensive back Jean Boyd III, true freshman defensive lineman B.J. Green II, true freshman running back George Hart III and true freshman defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury.





True freshmen who have played more than four games and can no longer redshirt this season





Running back George Hart III





Linebacker Eric Gentry





Defensive back Tommi Hill





Defensive lineman B.J. Green II





Defensive back RJ Regan





Punter Eddie Czaplicki





Defensive lineman Gharin Stansbury





True freshmen who can play in more contests and still redshirt





Offensive lineman Isaia Glass (three games played)





Defensive back Isaiah Johnson (two games played)





Linebacker Jaydon Williams (zero games played)





Quarterback Finn Collins (zero games played)





Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander (one game played)





Punter Adam Babb (zero games played)





Long snapper John Ferlmann (zero games played)





Kicker Jace Feely (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Ezra Dotson-Oyetade (zero games played)





Offensive lineman Armon Bethea (one game played)





Offensive lineman Austin Barry (one game played)





Offensive lineman Sione Veikoso (one game played)





***





Graduate transfer defensive lineman Travez Moore played in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury and could be eligible for a medical redshirt.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!