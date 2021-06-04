2023 cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos intrigued with ASU after visit

Like everyone else, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos had seen Herm Edwards on television and seen the passionate and thought-provoking talks he’s given. But to experience it in person was a different thing altogether, one that proved to be among his highlights from the cornerback’s unofficial ASU visit on Wednesday.





“He’s very wise,” Frausto-Ramos said of Edwards. “He was promising us two things, and that was that we would become a better man and that we would graduate. I liked that. A lot of coaches say like, ‘Oh, I’m going to take you to the league.’ That’s not what he promised.”





Frausto-Ramos was one of several 2023 recruits checking out the ASU campus the week, a byproduct of the recruiting dead period ending on June 1. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback who is transferring from one Southern California prep powerhouse to another – Bishop Alemany to St. John Bosco – this season, has already nabbed nine offers. But, so far, he’s only visited nearby USC and Arizona State. He took both visits along with his buddy RJ Jones, a fellow defensive back who will also be transferring to Bosco.





“It’s been a blessing because we’ve been friends since Pop Warner days,” Frausto-Ramos said. “We played Pop Warner together, high school — we may even play college together, I don’t know yet.”









While he noted he may take a Virginia Tech visit later in the month, Frausto-Ramos admitted his summer is fairly open for now. He said he’ll attend a USC and Rivals camp but hasn’t planned a whole, extravagant spree of summer visits.





That is a good sign for ASU.





Another potential good omen when Frausto-Ramos was asked what couple of schools were recruiting him the hardest. The soon-to-be junior noted it was USC, ASU, and Pac-12 foe Colorado. But he also noted that those other two schools don’t have the NFL pedigree ASU does with Edwards, Antonio Pierce, and Marvin Lewis.





“That’s really important. Every position, there’s been someone with 5+ years in the league. Herm, Marvin, Antonio, everyone. Even if it comes to going to the next level, you can ask them questions about it,” he said. “Just the environment, being around Herm, Marvin, everyone. The coaching staff, their energy, everything.”