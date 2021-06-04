2023 cornerback Jshawn Frausto-Ramos intrigued with ASU after visit
Like everyone else, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos had seen Herm Edwards on television and seen the passionate and thought-provoking talks he’s given. But to experience it in person was a different thing altogether, one that proved to be among his highlights from the cornerback’s unofficial ASU visit on Wednesday.
“He’s very wise,” Frausto-Ramos said of Edwards. “He was promising us two things, and that was that we would become a better man and that we would graduate. I liked that. A lot of coaches say like, ‘Oh, I’m going to take you to the league.’ That’s not what he promised.”
Frausto-Ramos was one of several 2023 recruits checking out the ASU campus the week, a byproduct of the recruiting dead period ending on June 1. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback who is transferring from one Southern California prep powerhouse to another – Bishop Alemany to St. John Bosco – this season, has already nabbed nine offers. But, so far, he’s only visited nearby USC and Arizona State. He took both visits along with his buddy RJ Jones, a fellow defensive back who will also be transferring to Bosco.
“It’s been a blessing because we’ve been friends since Pop Warner days,” Frausto-Ramos said. “We played Pop Warner together, high school — we may even play college together, I don’t know yet.”
While he noted he may take a Virginia Tech visit later in the month, Frausto-Ramos admitted his summer is fairly open for now. He said he’ll attend a USC and Rivals camp but hasn’t planned a whole, extravagant spree of summer visits.
That is a good sign for ASU.
Another potential good omen when Frausto-Ramos was asked what couple of schools were recruiting him the hardest. The soon-to-be junior noted it was USC, ASU, and Pac-12 foe Colorado. But he also noted that those other two schools don’t have the NFL pedigree ASU does with Edwards, Antonio Pierce, and Marvin Lewis.
“That’s really important. Every position, there’s been someone with 5+ years in the league. Herm, Marvin, Antonio, everyone. Even if it comes to going to the next level, you can ask them questions about it,” he said. “Just the environment, being around Herm, Marvin, everyone. The coaching staff, their energy, everything.”
But Frausto-Ramos’ main recruiter at Arizona State is defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins, who also helped guide Frausto-Ramos and Jones during Wednesday’s visit.
“He’s a young, up-and-coming coach getting mentored by very good people. Coach Herm, Marvin Lewis, those are legends right there,” Frausto-Ramos said. “It’s been weird because usually over a Zoom or a call. Now that it’s in-person, it’s way better. We can talk to them, ask them questions. I see they’re very excited to have us.”
In between a tour of the facilities and a long photoshoot that recruits participated in while dressing up in ASU uniforms – an event that Frausto-Ramos still got excited talking about a day later – the defensive back recruits met with Hawkins and watched some film.
“Coach Hawkins was breaking down the film with us and talking about how he runs his system,” Frausto-Ramos said. “It’s very personnel-based like it goes based on the players. He’s always a step ahead. He watches film, and you can tell he likes football. He can tell you what happens before it happens.”
Frausto-Ramos seems to fit the mold of a rangy corner that ASU is after.
“What (Hawkins) likes about my game is that I’m very physical and very aggressive. I’m not scared to tackle,” Frausto-Ramos said. “If I were to go there, I’d definitely be playing corner, like one of those man corners — those, nasty-tackling corners.”
So, after all that, will Frausto-Ramos visit Tempe again?
“Definitely,” he said. “I’ll talk to coach Hawk about it, but I want to go back out there.”
Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!