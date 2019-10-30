This week is the second bye for Sun Devil football this season, and with there being no uniform to cover, it is also the second of two installments about what gear the Sun Devils wear when they aren’t suited up in pads for game time. For this installment of the coverage of off-field swag, the focus will be on the team’s swag items including hats, shoes, and warm-ups.



Hats

Arizona State has a couple of slick looking lids for the team to wear off the field this season. The first is a baseball cap. On the front of the cap is a maroon brim and the two front panels are gold with the maroon words “Sun Devils” and maroon eyelets. The back of the cap has maroon panels with gold eyelets and a small maroon pitchfork with gold trim above the opening for the gold snapback. The hat is topped with a maroon button.

The Sun Devils have also been issued a beanie. The beanie is black on the crown of the beanie and is gold around the bottom of the beanie. On the front of the beanie, there is a gold pitchfork with black trim in the gold area, while around back there is a black patch with a gold adidas logo and gold stitching.

Shoes



In a departure from past years, the Sun Devils have not been issued any off-field shoes that display maroon and gold. The pair of shoes pictured on the left is the PureBOOST Trainer. It is black with black laces as well as a white sole and heel strap. Tonal black adidas stripes are on the outside of the foot.

The pair of shoes pictured on the right is the alphaboost. The alphaboost has a gray mesh fabric with lighter gray laces, a white Cloudfoam sole, and a gray heel strap. The gray tone of the shoe matches the gray of travel sweats that were seen in this season’s previous bye week article which can be seen here.

Warm-ups



Before getting into pads and full uniform, the Sun Devils go through warm-ups. They have three warm-up hoodie options and a pair of shorts that they wear to prepare for their games. The three options of hoodies are white, maroon, and black.

The white hoodie has a white pitchfork with maroon trim on the center of the chest on the front of the hoodie. The text “Sun Devils” runs vertically along the left sleeve in maroon Sun Devil Bold font along with a maroon adidas logo at the top. On the back are players’ names in maroon text and the players’ numbers which are gold with a maroon outline.

The maroon hoodie has a maroon pitchfork with gold trim on the center of the chest and the text “Sun Devils” is on the left sleeve in gold Sun Devil Bold font, as is a gold adidas logo. Player names are on the back in gold text and the numbers are gold with a black outline.

The black hoodie has a black pitchfork with gold trim on the center of the chest and the text “Sun Devils” is on the left sleeve in gold Sun Devil Bold font, along with the adidas logo. Player names on the back are in gold text and the numbers are gold with a maroon outline.

The warm-up shorts are black and have a black pitchfork with gold trim about mid-way down the right pant leg and a gold adidas logo at the bottom of the left pant leg.