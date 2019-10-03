2019 Uniformity – Week 6, Bye Week: Sun Devil Travel Gear
With there being two bye weeks in Arizona State’s 2019 season, this will be the first of two Uniformity installments in which the gear the Sun Devils wear off the field will take center stage. For this installment of the coverage of off-field swag, the focus will be on the team’s travel gear.
Travel Gear
ASU has a new set of travel gear for the team this year which features three major pieces: A zip-up hoodie, a pullover hoodie, and travel pants. All of these pieces have a slate gray base color. The zip-up hoodie has “Sun Devils” in gold Sun Devil Bold font running vertically along the zipper from the chest down to the top of the stomach. Just below the “Sun Devils” is a small, gray pitchfork with gold trim.
The pullover hoodie has a large “ASU” in gold Sun Devil Bold font in the center of the chest and is underlined with a gold stripe which highlights “Sun Devils” in gray Sun Devil Bold font.
ASU’s travel pants feature a small, gray pitchfork with gold trim on the right thigh.
Travel Gear for the Michigan State Game
A marquee matchup deserves special treatment. That’s just what the Sun Devils received when it came to their off-field gear when they traveled to take on, and eventually beat, Michigan State. The travel gear we are about to see was issued specifically for the trip to East Lansing.
The first piece of travel gear that the Sun Devils received for their trip to play the Spartans is a white zip-up windbreaker hoodie. The zipper has a bold black stripe that runs vertically with the entirety of the zipper from neck to waist. On the wearer’s left side of the zipper are three vertical adidas stripes, and on the right side is a white pitchfork with black trim. A small black adidas logo on the wrist of the right sleeve rounds out the details of this travel jacket.
The final piece of travel gear is a simple pair of black adidas drawstring athletic shorts which feature a white waistband, white, diagonal adidas stripes on the right thigh, and a white adidas logo at the bottom of the left side of the shorts.
Reaction
The slate gray travel gear that the Sun Devils will wear to the rest of their remaining away games, as well as to Sun Devil Stadium for home games, are very clean. They have a great look, they’re branded well, and as a cherry on top, they’re very comfortable. Quite a few pictures and videos of players wearing this gear have been floating around social media, and the fan reaction has largely been approving and envious, as they want their own shot at acquiring the top-of-the-line merchandise.
The fact that the team received special travel gear specific to one game is a creative way to mentally hype the team for a big game. There was no better game to select such a move than the team’s first road game of the season against a Top 20 Big Ten opponent. Whether or not the stunt affected the outcome, the fact is that the Sun Devils walked out of East Lansing with a win and their psyche going into the game was likely given a boost by this cool, exclusive gear.
