With there being two bye weeks in Arizona State’s 2019 season, this will be the first of two Uniformity installments in which the gear the Sun Devils wear off the field will take center stage. For this installment of the coverage of off-field swag, the focus will be on the team’s travel gear.



Travel Gear

ASU has a new set of travel gear for the team this year which features three major pieces: A zip-up hoodie, a pullover hoodie, and travel pants. All of these pieces have a slate gray base color. The zip-up hoodie has “Sun Devils” in gold Sun Devil Bold font running vertically along the zipper from the chest down to the top of the stomach. Just below the “Sun Devils” is a small, gray pitchfork with gold trim.

The pullover hoodie has a large “ASU” in gold Sun Devil Bold font in the center of the chest and is underlined with a gold stripe which highlights “Sun Devils” in gray Sun Devil Bold font.

ASU’s travel pants feature a small, gray pitchfork with gold trim on the right thigh.

Travel Gear for the Michigan State Game



A marquee matchup deserves special treatment. That’s just what the Sun Devils received when it came to their off-field gear when they traveled to take on, and eventually beat, Michigan State. The travel gear we are about to see was issued specifically for the trip to East Lansing.

The first piece of travel gear that the Sun Devils received for their trip to play the Spartans is a white zip-up windbreaker hoodie. The zipper has a bold black stripe that runs vertically with the entirety of the zipper from neck to waist. On the wearer’s left side of the zipper are three vertical adidas stripes, and on the right side is a white pitchfork with black trim. A small black adidas logo on the wrist of the right sleeve rounds out the details of this travel jacket.

The final piece of travel gear is a simple pair of black adidas drawstring athletic shorts which feature a white waistband, white, diagonal adidas stripes on the right thigh, and a white adidas logo at the bottom of the left side of the shorts.



