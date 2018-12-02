Arizona State (7-0) coach Bobby Hurley started raising his arms, trying to get the Wells Fargo Arena Crowd on their feet and acknowledge the history they just witnessed.

They listened.

The 10,085 on hand rose to their feet as Hurley subbed out ASU forward Zylan Cheatham with 1:44 left in ASU’s 83-71 over Texas Southern (3-5). It was only the second time in ASU history a coach was able to embrace a player following a triple-double performance (The first was Jordan Bachynski in 2012.)

“These things don’t happen too often and he was one assist shy of doing it the other night, too,” Hurley said. “When you’re talking about unselfish statistics: his rebounding, his passing. When you have a triple-double, it’s pretty special.

“I wanted everyone to know how excited we are for him that he’s here.”

About 30 minutes after his historic night, Cheatham walked down the Wells Fargo Arena hallway with the game ball tucked under his left arm, uttering on the way to his press conference, “It’s been a long time coming.”

But as Hurley alluded to, it hasn’t been an anxious wait since Cheatham’s name has been brought up with a triple-double. On Wednesday against Nebraska Omaha, he finished an assist shy of the mark.

For the entire week, Cheatham had been “teasing” freshman Luguentz Dort about missing an alley-oop that would have brought him to 10 assists. On Monday, though, Dort redeemed himself, catching the pass from Cheatham and hitting a triple on the right arc to secure the milestone.

“I almost couldn’t believe it. ‘There’s no way I’ve got a chance for another triple-double,’” Cheatham said. “I think it was like the six-minute mark of the second half, one of my teammates was like, ‘Two more assists,” I was like, “What?’ And I looked up and I needed two more assists.”

From there, though, Cheatham needed a little bit of help. He walked up to his head coach with a plea.

“Hey, I’m two assists away. Help!”

So Hurley drew up a play where Cheatham would hit Dort on a lob. No dice. Cheatham wasn’t getting the triple-double on any drawn up plays.

“Don’t worry about it,” Hurley told Cheatham. “You’re a natural passer, just play your game and it’s going to come.”

Three minutes later, it did.



With Romello White’s 19-point night, Saturday marked the fifth-straight game that the Sun Devils have had a different leading scorer (Dort and Taeshon Cherry both had 19 points Wednesday.)

With the injuries to Remy Martin, Rob Edwards and Mickey Mitchell -- all of whom Hurley says are day-to-day -- the depth of ASU has been stretched. Hurley and Co. have been using just eight scholarship players since Martin and Mitchell went down two games ago. Yet, a new guy seems to emerge each game.

“It could be in practice where this guy can’t miss and he’s dominating every drill, he’s got it going,” Cheatham said. “And the next practice it could be someone completely different.”

Added White: “It’s scary to know what we look like when we’re all together.”

That seems to be the verdict of every player and coach in the Arizona State locker room. They’re not concerned with how the offense will flow and gel when three new players are just ‘added’ midseason.

Asked why, they all give relatively the same answer.