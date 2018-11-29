As Zylan Cheatham walked down the Wells Fargo Arena, the same word kept coming from his mouth. With each utterance, the agony grew.

“One,” Cheatham yelled. “One. One.”

Mid-way through the second half, someone whispered to the 6-8, 220-pound forward. “Yo, you almost have a triple-double. You’ve got like seven assists,” a teammate told Cheatham.

From there, the race was on.

With just under three minutes left and two dimes shy of the feat, the ASU (6-0) forward held the ball at the top of the key and chucked it up for the soaring Luguentz Dort, who couldn’t finish the slam.



“I’ve been on Lu pretty much since the last buzzer sounded. He missed that last lob. That would have sealed the deal,” Cheatham said. “It happens. You just have to keep playing.”

Cheatham notched 13 points and 12 rebounds and, of course, nine assists in ASU’s 89-71 victory over Nebraska Omaha (3-5). But he sat in the media room after inching so close to becoming the second Sun Devil ever to record a triple-double (the first was Jordan Bachynski in 2012) and struggled to offer any more complaints.

Heck, one of the few negative questions Cheatham fielded Wednesday night turned positive by the end of the Phoenix native’s answer.

“We came out slow start. We reverted back to our old ways for a second,” Cheatham said. “We’ve had a couple games where we came out slow. We haven’t put together two halves yet, and that’s the exciting part of this. We’ve accomplished a lot and we haven’t even scratched the surface of where we’re going to be.”

As they did against Cal-State Fullerton and Utah State, the Sun Devils let Nebraska Omaha hang around. With six and a half minutes left in the first half, the Mavericks, which found success in the paint, led by a pair.

But then, Arizona State went on one of its signature bursts. But unlike last season where the quick influx of scoring came from beyond the arc, the 2018 Sun Devils ignited their explosive offense with great defense.

Forcing Nebraska Omaha into four turnovers down the stretch, the Sun Devils raced to a 21-7 run to finish out the half ... and then added to it with a 16-2 run to start the second half. In about 11 minutes the game was over.

“I thought our stretch from the six-minute mark in the first half to the first seven minutes of the second half was probably as good as any consecutive stretch we’ve played this year,” ASU coach Bobby Hurley said. “The level of defense we were playing through that stretch. The ball was moving really well.”

With a hampered lineup that didn’t include guards Remy Martin and Rob Edwards or forward Mickey Mitchell, Hurley was forced to operate with just eight scholarship players. The offense quickly began flowing through the hands of Cheatham, Luguentz Dort, Kimani Lawrence, and Taeshon Cherry.

(Hurley said that he spent Monday morning in the doctor’s office for several hours while noting that they’re not dealing with long-term injuries but that he wants to “protect my players and make sure they’re 100 percent healthy when they have an opportunity to go.”)

The quartet combined for 69 points and confirmed a notion that Hurley and the Sun Devils mentioned for a while but was a bit untested: The Sun Devils have a lot of go-to scorers. With each new guy coming off the bench in place of an injured player, it’s adding depth.

Perhaps in a few months, Hurley and Co. will look back on this stretch of games against mid-major competition and see it as a catalyst for later success. Come conference season, injuries and slumps likely won’t be such the detriment they were last year. Hurley will have a bevy of players with meaningful minutes logged at his disposal.