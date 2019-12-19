“Talked about life…on a personal level, Daniels stated. “…He just wanted to know about me…We just went back and forth. He told me about himself, about his family and everything…Just a great interaction getting to know each other on a personal level.”

Hill said Daniels is what he likes to see when he is recruiting a quarterback which is the ability be accurate, tough (mentally and physically), a leader and an escape artist being able to move outside the pocket.

“Jayden’s a special quarterback and you know the offense is definitely going to be built around him and he’s one of those guys that you don’t see too often and very excited to be able to work with him…,” Hill explained.

Hill spoke on his offensive personnel and said he does not have too many opinions on it yet as he has just seen what was available online for him to watch for and what he has seen at the practices he has attended. He did have great things to say about his new quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

“There’s a lot of stuff going on,” Hill said. “…I’m in a good situation where I’m able to evaluate a little bit. Obviously I’m not coaching in the bowl game. And to be able to see the personnel and see the assistants and how the sports staff works together. Obviously, I’m meeting a ton of new faces and trying to get a feel for the personnel that’s out here on the field but also the coaching staff too. So the nice thing is I’ve got some time to be able to transition into some of that stuff and then get my family down here as soon as possible too. So that’s important…”

Hill said there are a lot of moving parts as he is trying to become acclimated to Tempe coming from Boise State.

Thursday was Hill’s second day around the team as he attended both the practice on Tuesday and the practice on Thursday. He will not be coaching in the bowl game but has been at practice to try and evaluate the talent he has on offense.





Hill discussed how ASU coach Herm Edwards has been phenomenal during his transition process and how Edwards was understanding that he had tasks to wrap up at Boise State before coming to ASU. Hill said Edwards is a “great guy to coach for” and said he is “honored” to be a Sun Devil and looking forward to the future.





Edwards being at ASU as well as Arizona being a fertile recruiting ground in his mind were the big reasons Hill wanted to come to ASU. He said Edwards’ “vision” was a big reason in him filling the vacancy.





“Coach Edwards was a big piece of that,” Hill said. “Jayden Daniels was a big piece of that. I know there is a lot of weapons down here and offensively that’s intriguing to be able to come into a place where you know there are those weapons…Being down here obviously this is a great place to live. I felt good about my family coming down here and living down here in this area. It’s an easily recruitable place…This is a place you want to come and so I think getting those high level recruits like they have in the past…like those Jayden Daniels type guys is very easy here. I mean you’ve got great weather and you’ve got a great coaching staff.”





ASU plays Florida State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 and Hill has seen the Seminoles this season. Boise State opened its season on Aug. 31 in Tallahassee and defeated FSU 36-31.





One would think Hill may help ASU prepare for Florida State but he said since it was the first game of the season, he could not offer much to benefit the Sun Devils on New Year’s Eve. He said right now the goal for him is to focus on getting a lay of the land.





“…Facing Florida State, that was the first game of the year,” Hill stated. “So a lot of that game planning, all the game planning for that at that point was from the year before so some of that information and stuff like that changed over the year. You know coach (Dave) Christensen is in charge of the offense right now as I’m transitioning in…As far as Florida State, I’m staying out of that you know from that standpoint. I’ve got no influence on the game plan…”





Hill did say he will be in attendance at the Sun Bowl to watch the team and the coaches so he can plan for what he wants going forward.





Hill will have to coach players he did not recruit and said he is going to have to work with what he has before bringing players in through recruiting who more fit his scheme in future years. He also discussed not being able to bring his assistant coaches from Boise State to Tempe but praised the offensive assistants already with the program.





“It can always be difficult,” Hill stated. “You know I think the coaches that we have here are phenomenal. Excited to work with them. It is interesting being the last hire and jumping right into the mix which I think is going to be fun and it’ll work just fine because I think those coaches there are hungry and they’re ready to go and you know excited for what’s about to happen after this bowl game.”





The press conference ended on a humorous note as Hill described how it was not difficult to propose a move to Arizona from Idaho to his wife.





“She was excited to come down to the Phoenix area for sure,” Hill explained. “Boise’s a great place. It’s a beautiful place up there too. Different obviously…but yeah she’s excited and we’re excited to get the kids down here.”

