ASUDevils - Yu will have head coach Matt Thurmond as his caddy in U.S. Open this week





When current ASU golfer Chun An “Kevin” Yu tees off in his third U.S. Open on Thursday, a familiar face will be carrying his bag.





ASU men’s golf coach Matt Thurmond is caddying for Yu in this weekend’s major at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.





“So he has been coaching me for four years already,” Yu said. “So just having such a good coach, good friend, like so experienced at coaching. Just going to help me a lot during the tournament and during the week.”





Thurmond said it was an “honor” to be selected as Yu’s caddy on such a big stage.





“Big deal for us,” Thurmond explained. “Kevin has done an awesome job in all these stages of representing the program. And this is the third year in a row that he’ll be at the U.S. Open. And it’s where great golf is played. ASU should be there, and we’re there.”





Thurmond said he is “nervous” for this upcoming weekend and feels some “pressure.” He said his goal is just to help Yu have a great tournament.





“I just believe so much in him, and so I would do whatever he asked me to do,” Thurmond said. “I really want to help him play well. He’s really good, and he’s good enough to contend in a tournament like this, and I just want to save him a shot or two.”





A condition of Thurmond agreeing to be Yu’s caddy for the U.S. Open was what type of bag Yu will use this weekend. There was some discussion of Yu using a big, heavy, tour bag, but Thurmond nipped the idea in the bud.





Instead of using a tour bag, Yu will use a smaller bag. The bag is ASU’s PT-42 camouflage bag that honors ASU football great and war hero Pat Tillman, who lost his life to friendly-fire in Afghanistan in 2004.





Yu said the bag looks “cool” and “really means something” to him.





As for Yu’s keys for the weekend, he said avoiding the fescue the U.S. Open has come to be known for is what will lead to success for him in the tournament.





“The big key for me … is probably the ball striking because … it’s just narrow,” Yu stated. “And the course is pretty long too. Rough will be thick. The Green will be fast. So I think ball striking will be a big key over there. And then, be able to hit it straight. Trying to avoid those rough. So, if I can do that, it should be a good week for me.”





Yu is obviously not the only Sun Devil playing in the 2020 U.S. Open. Former Sun Devils’ Chez Reavie, Chan Kim, Matt Jones, Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, and Jon Rahm will also tee off in the tournament this weekend.