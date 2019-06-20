Arizona State’s wide receivers’ position may not be talked about as much as other roles in terms of immediate help in the 2020 recruiting class, but it certainly is one area that needs to be addressed. Therefore, the Sun Devils are exploring the junior college route and a prospect such as Blinn College’s Xavier Hutchinson.

The 6-3 200-pound Jacksonville, Fla. native averaged 20.4 yards per reception and he hauled in 15 receptions and scoring two touchdowns as a freshman for the 7-4 Buccaneers.

“Arizona State has been recruiting me since the spring,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve been talking to coach Likens and coach Yantis. They told me about the wide receivers that they have put out, and N’Keal Harry being drafted in the first round. I’ve looked the team up and watched highlights just to get a sense of their scheme. I like how they throw a lot of 50-50 balls, giving their wide receiver a chance to make a play and that is all a receiver can ask for.”

“The coaches think that I can bring almost the same skills that N’Keal Harry brought them,” Hutchinson commented. “A big wide receiver who can stretch the defense vertically but can also someone who can really get in and out of his breaks well. My size is really important to them and something that they really want in this offense. So that with my speed (reported a 4.52 40-time) is a good combination for them.



“If you throw the ball anywhere in my radius, I’m going to get it. If the ball touches my hands it will be a catch. I pride myself on having no dropped passes and doing everything I can to make the quarterback look good. I want to do a better job with my hands, swimming off defenders so I can run better routes when they try to grab my jersey or something.”

Hutchinson is scheduled to graduate in December and will have two years of eligibility plus a redshirt year. His lack of offers out of high school forced him to take the junior college route and he’s happy that he chose such an accomplished program such as Blinn.

“It’s a school that turned out a lot of D-I players,” Hutchinson explained. “They helped figure out things and see if I really love the sport. It has tested me in all aspects of my life and really put me through the wringer mentally and physically. That’s something I can say for sure.”

The wide receiver is scheduled to officially visit Iowa State this weekend, as he mentioned TCU, Utah, Illinois among others recruiting him in earnest along with the Sun Devils. Hutchinson doesn’t feel that he will make his decision before midseason as he plans to visit some other suitors in the fall.

“All the schools have a fair chance with me,” Hutchinson claimed. “I just have to figure out which schools I’m going to officially visit later this year. It’s hard to separate the programs and pick any favorites.

“I’m going to look at a school that shows loyalty to me, calls him weekly and checks up on me. I’m going to choose a school that has the right situation for me to come into.”





