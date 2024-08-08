CAMP TONTOZONA—Arizona State wide receiver Xavier Guillory is no stranger to adversity. After battling a season-ending foot injury in 2023, the redshirt senior worked diligently and tirelessly to be back on the field for his final year of eligibility.





His foot injury opened a new door of hardship for Guillory, who hadn’t suffered any major injuries during his career. Although he was challenged, he relied on his faith and put trust in those around him, leading him away from distress and back on the gridiron with his team this fall.









“Last year’s adversity was tough,” Guillory admitted. “It was weird sitting on the sideline, I had to learn how to walk and run again. I was pretty scared we weren’t sure how the surgery was going to go. For me my faith has been a big part of [my recovery. Obviously, not having the season I wanted to have production-wise resetting my foundation back in the lord and in my family. Plus, my teammates, too, are just picking me up.”









Guillory noted his mentor Steve Waston, Director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes at ASU Mindset and Character Coach, who helped him whilst he was recovering, with a focus on mental, spiritual, and emotional health just as much as his physical before he could get back on the field to do what he loves.









“We set a whole foundation of mental spiritual and physical fuel tanks, what are you fueling your tanks with every day?” Guillory said. “Physically getting my workouts in and recovering, mental film study, reading books, asking questions, and spiritually spending time [reading the bible] going to bible studies or church. That whole offseason was more or less those three facets.”









Guillory set a foundation for himself during the offseason. Going into the 2024 campaign, he is now finding ways to set the foundation for his younger teammates during Camp Tontozona, helping them out mentally when their morale waivers.









“I’ve been the young guy coming in, so really setting an example of what I learned from the past,” Guillory said. “How to handle the adversity, but I’ve also had great success so how to handle that stuff too. Really just trying to help the young guys as much as possible and learn from my mistakes.









“Do everything with a purpose and on purpose. Not just coming out here going through the motions, we’re out here to work. Sometimes you can go into cruise mode and the years pass by until it’s your senior year. When you’re out here you’re out so be present and thankful for that and mindful for that.”









Guillory has more than enough experience to back his words. During his three years at Idaho St, he recorded 91 receptions, including 52 in 2022. He also notched 785 receiving yards in 2022, and last season, he had 226 yards in six games, averaging over 10 yards per catch.









Despite Sun Devil football being projected last in the Big 12 media’s pre-season rankings, Guillory is very excited about the team and the wide receiver group around him. He credits Kenny Dillingham and the rest of the coaching staff for elevating the talent level not only in his position group, but on the entire team.









“It’s a new year coach [Marcus] Arroyo cooking it up he’s a great offensive coordinator,” Guillory praised. “Dillingham cooking it up obviously brought the right guys in that want to be here. Great quarterbacks and a lot of great receivers we’ll be able to spread the ball around and make some plays.”









According to Guillory, being fortunate to have former NFL receiver and Super Bowl MVP Hines Ward as the newest Sun Devil receiving coach ensures this group will be able to maximize its talents. Guillory has enjoyed working with Ward over the last few months.









“Having coach Ward has been huge for our development, and our receiver room has had a lot of success because of that,” he claimed.









With the quarterback position not yet solidified in Tempe by either redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt or senior Jeff Sims, Guillory has enjoyed playing with both guys who have shown impressive physical attributes.









“They both are very competitive,” he said. “They come out here and work, there’s not drop off really when they switch. It’s been really fun playing with them, they’re really athletic for quarterbacks, they can run and stuff. Also being friends with them off the field they’re just really good dudes.”









Guillory has had the chance to experience Camp Tontozona in 2023, staying in cabins and having minimal cell service for days on end he feels excited to bond with the guys and get to know his teammates more and more as the season creeps up.









“It’s a world of difference just being able to breathe,” He laughed admiring the cooler climate. “Everybody flying around, we didn’t really get tired today. It’s been nice coming out here with my teammates relax a little bit and just playing some ball. We’re out here for two hours max and we get the rest of the day. I told [teammates] bring your bug spray, and bring you own toilet paper because it runs out quick. It’s been fun we’ve been adjusting to it quick.”









After battling back from last season’s difficulties, fun is high on Xavier Guillory’s priority list for the 2024 year. He wants to enjoy every moment and memory that comes his way, ideals that he’s been able to share with his teammates early into camp as well.









“If you can get out of breaks early, take some time to just breathe and be in the present,” Guillory mentioned. Once we get into the meetings, you get to going. Just go put on music and relax; don’t let it pass by. I feel like I didn’t do that last year.









“My senior year I really wanna go out with a bang. Have that childlike confidence again just having fun with the game so it doesn’t have to be so stressful. Just go out there and play.”



