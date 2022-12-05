During his first seven days on the job, it’s apparent that new ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham was very fond of the accomplishments of the Washington State defensive staff this past season. Just days after hiring away the Cougars’ defensive coordinator Brian Ward, Arizona State hired his fellow Phoenix area native AJ Cooper, who coached the defensive line and Edge defenders in Pullman and was also the defensive run game coordinator.





Cooper enjoyed great success with one of the best defensive units in the Pac-12. The Cougars paced the conference with 74 tackles for loss and were 35th nationally in rushing defense at 127.4 yards.





A film study by Devils Digest staff writer Cole Topham illustrated the formidable job Cooper’s unit did in a matchup with ASU some four weeks ago.









Cooper arrived in 2020 with then-defensive coordinator for Washington State Jake Dickert, who later became the team’s head coach. The two arrived in Pullman from Wyoming. The two coached for eight years at North Dakota State, Cooper’s alma mater, prior to the move to Wyoming. Cooper, who was born in Phoenix, played locally at Glendale Community College before transferring to North Dakota State.





With Cooper’s hire, the Sun Devils are left to fill the defensive backs position on this side of the ball, and it’s not out of the question that Aaron Fletcher, who was in that role this past season in Tempe, will retain that role. Bobby Wade, another staff member of the 2021, could retain his wide receivers coach position, as ASU is also seeking an offensive line and tight ends coach.



