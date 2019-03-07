Nonetheless, he will use the next seven or so weeks to continue and try to better his NFL stock as he continues to showcase his skills to his various national Football League suitors.

Humility has always defined Renell Wren’s career with the Sun Devils. Even though the defensive tackle was confident that a formidable showing in January’s Senior Bowl would lead to even a better performance in last week’s NFL combine, he was sincerely surprised to see himself rank as the at the end of that prestigious event as the top defensive tackle, as well as earning a spot on the NFL.com All-Combine team.

“I felt confident that I knew I was going to do a good job,” Wren said of the combine. “It was surprising though that I came in number one among all the defensive tackles. I trained at EXOS in Carlsbad, California six days a week preparing for the combine. It was way different and more intense than college workouts. But they (EXOS) laid everything out for me and what to expect at the combine so there were no surprises.”

Wren remarked that both the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine were great experiences but at the same time very stressful from a mental standpoint, which was by far more challenging than the physical aspects of those events.

“There were a lot of interviews and physiological testing,” Wren recalled, “You would only go to sleep at midnight because of all the physiological testing and getting treatment and then you would wake up at 6 in the morning and you have no rest during the day. You just keep on moving from place to place doing different things.”

Wren said that the line of questioning that stuck out the most to him during those combine interviews is proving to the person across from him in the room that he will be consistent in his effort on every rep whether it was practice or during a game. He did, however, understand that due to the financial investment being placed on him and any other combine participant that such inquiries were certainly logical.

Furthermore, he knew that aspect of the pre-draft process was needed to supplement what he has shown on the field.

“I knew I had enough game film to show teams the tools and the potential I have,” Wren stated. “But I knew I had to show that also in the Senior Bowl to improve my stock and perform really well in the combine too. Playing well in the Senior Bowl really helped me because there were a lot of scouts there watching me live every day, and you also get used to them interviewing you just like they did in the combine. They told me that they liked my physicality, explosiveness and having that good size to play the interior.”

Wren said that the other ASU combine representative, N’Keal Harry, was talking to him during and after the event offering support, as well as Shaun Nua his position coach with the Sun Devils last season. “They were expecting the best for me and were happy to see me do well.”

Arizona State’s Pro Day will take place on March 27th and the former ASU defensive lineman said that there will be some testing he will participate in that event to try and improve his combine results.

“I’m probably going to just retest my broad jump and vertical," Wren explained, "not that I really have to but I just want to see if I can get a higher result than I did in the combine. I’m also going to do some position drills. I know I’ll be in the film room again with the scouts breaking down plays and seeing if I’m a fast learner, picking up the defense. You want to show that you can help their team not only with the agility stuff but also with the mental side of the game.”