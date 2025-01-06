WR Jordyn Tyson announces he will return to ASU for the 2025 season

The writing may have been on the wall ever since the news of redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt and sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson planning to be roommates in 2025, but the ASU fan base was elated to hear from Tyson himself on Monday evening, the last day for Arizona State players to enter the transfer portal, that he will be back with the Sun Devils for the 2025 season.

The 6-1 195-pound Tyson, who prepped at Texas High School powerhouse Allen High School, began his collegiate career at Colorado. In 2022, he had 22 receptions for 470 yards and four scores. He recorded a PFF grade of 72.5 for the season as a receiver who was third among all true freshmen receivers in the country.





Ironically, after his performance against ASU that year, he was voted Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Offensive Player, and Special Teams Player of the Week due to his 115 receiving yards and a touchdown, as well as 131 punt return yards with a touchdown, to become to first Buffaloes player to have 100 receiving yards and punt return yards in a single game. Earlier in the year, he became the first true freshman in Colorado program history to record a touchdown catch in the opening game of the season.





He then transferred to ASU but only saw action in three games in 2023 due to an ACL injury he suffered with Colorado in November 2022. This past season, though, the second-team Big 12, Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, and AP All-American wideout posted 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 scores and became the most potent aerial weapon in the Sun Devils' arsenal, by default helping Leavitt flourish as a newcomer himself in Tempe.





Tyson suffered an upper-body injury in the regular-season-ending game at Arizona but is scheduled to be a full participant in ASU's March spring practice. In his last six games played in 2024, he recorded 50 receptions for 732 yards and six scores. His ten touchdowns tied him for sixth all-time in Sun Devil history, one of just 11 Sun Devils total to reach double digits in a season, and the most since Jaelen Strong had 10 in 2014. He proved time and time again to be a clutch player, as four of his touchdown receptions were in the final five minutes of a half (two in the first half and two in the second half). Three of his seven touchdown catches have come in the fourth quarter of games, tied for fourth among FBS receivers. His 12 third-down receiving conversions are tied for 17th in the FBS.





Tyson is the 15th starter on the ASU roster to announce his return for the 2025 season.