WR Jaren Hamilton, DB's Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green commit to ASU

ASU's productive weekend of transfer additions spilled over to Monday when Alabama wide receiver Jaren Hamilton and Purdue defensive backs Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green all committed to Arizona State.





The 6-1 195-pound Hamilton, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, redshirted with the Crimson Tide in his freshman year and played just 30 snaps in 2024 without recording any stats. The wide receiver out of Gainesville, Fla., who ranked as the No. 60 at his position in that recruiting class and the No. 76 prospect in the state, arrives in Tempe with three years of eligibility. He is the third wide receiver transfer for the Sun Devils in recent weeks, joining Fresno wide receiver transfer Jalen Moss and Clemson wide receiver transfer Noble Johnson. Leading wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and Penn State transfer Malik McClain, who redshirted last year, are the notable returning players at this position, a group that lost starters Melquan Stovall and Xavier Guillory to graduation and two-deep players Jake Smith and Troy Omeire.





Purdue defensive back transfer Kyndrich Breedlove is one of two Boilermakers to commit to ASU this week. The 5-11 185-pound Breedlove was a four-star prospect out of Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville who signed with Ole Miss, redshirted there, played at Colorado, and in 2024 was Purdue's starting cornerback. He posted 40 tackles, led the Boilermakers with three interceptions, and also had four passes defended. He arrives at ASU with has one year of eligibility, and is a candiate to play at nickle back a position that lost outgoing senior and back-to-back defensive MVP Shamari Simmons.





Fellow Purdue defensive back transfer Nyland Green also joined ASU. The 6-1 176-pounder and he's another four-star prospect who committed to an SEC school and after spending three years at Georgia redshirting one of them, transferred at Purdue. Green was both the No. 9 cornerback in the 2021 class and had the same rank among all recruits from that state in that group. In 2024, he had 23 tackles, five passes defended, and two sacks in eight games as a backup for the team. With established starters Javan Robinson and Keith Abney II returning as the starting corners, Green is poised to replace Arizona State's top reserve in 2024 LT Welch, who was dismissed from ASU due to his arrest due to a theft incident. Welch subsequently transferred to UNLV. Green has one year of eligibility.





These three transfers join Oregon defensive tackle transfer My'Keil Gardner, Nebraska offensive lineman transfer Xander Ruggeroli, and Texas State offensive lineman transfer Jimeto Obig, bo who committed to ASU yesterday.