WR Alonzo Fontenette is ASU’s first 2021 pledge
In the last few years, Alonzo Fontenette has already visited Tempe a few times and has been more and more impressed with the Sun Devils with each trip. The 6-2 175-pound Oaks Christian (Calif.) High School wide receiver’s growing sentiments, following a Sunday visit to campus, led to a Monday morning commitment to Arizona State.
COMMITTED 🔱 #CALIDEVIL @dhagan80 @AntonioPierce @CoachFish_RipIt @RisingSunDevils pic.twitter.com/aK39OHxEt0— Alonzo Fontenette (@Fontenet3Alonzo) May 27, 2019
Arizona State showing my son Class of 2021 6’3” 177lbs Oaks Christian HS in Thousand Oaks, CA WR Alonzo Fontenette big love this Memorial Day weekend 🔱 UP pic.twitter.com/R0xPTEXOHX— Gregory Fontenette (@GregoryFontene2) May 26, 2019
“The first time I went out there with my 7x7 team and they treated me very well,” Fontenette recalled, “and this was back in 2017. The next year, one of my teammates Dohnovan West committed there and he’s my best friend. He told me how much this team feels like family and it’s like no other place, and he’s someone who visited a lot of other schools when he was getting recruited, so I believed him. So, Arizona State was always in the back of my mind.
“I visited there in February for their spring game and it just really felt like home. It just felt like a great fit. I had a great visit yesterday and decided to make the decision. I really enjoyed talking to (offensive analyst) Derek Hagan, because the questions he asked me challenged me and I liked that. He wasn’t asking me the simple questions and when someone asks you hard questions like that, you know that this is a school that has coaches who can teach you a lot and make you a better player.”
As a sophomore at Bishop Alemany (Calif.) High School where he played last year, Fontenette who played nine games as he tallied 648 receiving yards on 32 catches averaging 20.3 yards per reception and scoring four touchdowns.
“ASU has an offense where they throw a lot of deep balls,” Fontenette remarked, “and I like that type of offense. The coaches like how I can go up and get the ball and my speed. I really like coach Likens. He’s a very smart person and I can talk to him like I talk to any of my friends. He’s a really cool person.
“Herm Edwards has always been a hero for me because I’m a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan. So, it was crazy meeting him for the first time, but he acted like he’s known me for the longest time. When we talk, he just wants to talk more about my life and not just football. I have really good conversations with him."
Washington State and Nevada are the other schools who have offered the wide recover to date, and Fontenette said that he won’t visit any other programs than ASU in the future. The Sun Devils’ newest commit plans to participate in the team’s prospect camp the weekend of June 8th.
