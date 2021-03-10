ASUDevils - With 'scary' depth, Sun Devil running backs strive on internal competition

In the young Arizona State career of junior running back Rachaad White’s career, the Kansas City, Missouri, native has showcased a knack for the big play. The lanky 6-foot-2 running back carried the ball 42 times as a rusher in 2020, averaging an absurd 10.0 yards per carry in his opening season as a Sun Devil.

Last week, Bleacher Report tabbed White as college football’s top big-play threat in 2021. In all four games during Arizona State’s COVID-shortened season White produced a play resulting in a 50-plus yard gain, exhibiting his ability to make explosive plays in ASU’s offense, whether it be through on the ground or through the air.

“I’m never the guy to toot my own horn,” White said of his No. 1 ranking. “If that’s what the world believes, if that’s what Bleacher Report believes, then I’m grateful and blessed that that’s what they believe. I’ll keep maintaining that momentum by working every day. Just kind of letting the game come to me. That’s how the big plays happen.”

White’s ball-carrying style could best be described as a glide, allowing the JUCO transfer to make big plays while making things look simple. Meanwhile, Trayanum’s 230-pound frame allows the bowling ball of a back to utilize a bruising style, running through defenders rather than around them.

Couple those varying rushing styles with trust in what has become an experienced Arizona State offensive line and good things happened when White and Trayanum carried the ball during their opening season in Tempe. After an opening game touchdown in his debut against USC, Trayanum told reporters Wednesday he adjusted quickly to playing against Pac-12 defenses.

“Ever since the first game, it slowed down for me a lot,” Trayanum explained of his contributions to an ASU rushing attack which ranked sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game. “Coming in last year and getting that spring ball under my (belt) was really good because I needed to get that feel for how fast the game was in college coming out of high school. Seeing the game speed and adjusting to it fast was really helpful.”

For as great of trust as White and Trayanum hold in the Arizona State coaching staff and the offense led by Zak Hill, it's reciprocated from staff to player. On Arizona State’s go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils handed the ball to Trayanum and White on nine of 12 plays, displaying a reliance on the run game. Trayanum and White rewarded ASU with three carries which went for more than 10-plus yards.

In year two of Hill’s offensive system, White says his biggest leap will come in the football knowledge he possesses.

“Where I’ve improved the most is getting better at understanding the knowledge of the game,” White explained, citing himself as a beneficiary of Aguano’s coaching and development. “I’d give credit in getting better to coach Aguano for staying on us and just helping us get smarter.”

Despite a competitive running back room remains a tight-knit group with great camaraderie even as the Sun Devil trio of White, Trayanum, and freshman Daniyel Ngata compete for the starting role again in 2021.

“We know that the running back job is still up for grabs,” said Trayanum, who rushed for 290 yards and four touchdowns in his first season as a Sun Devil. “We just come in every day, work, and compete to make each other better.

“The difference this spring is that everybody’s coming back with that chip on your shoulder because we have that bitter taste in our mouth because we didn’t finish how we wanted to finish last season.”

White’s bid for the starting job comes as the JUCO product has bulked up, heading into his second season in Tempe. White told reporters a year in ASU’s strength, and conditioning program has helped him gain muscle mass, bulking up for a full season of Pac-12 football in 2021. Contrary to what White is attempting, Trayanum told reporters he’s working on becoming a more versatile back, shedding a little weight in order to move with more fluidity.

“My blocking and my routes out of the backfield I’ve been working a lot on it,” Trayanum said. In 2020 Trayanum caught just one pass for the Sun Devils, yet Aguano cited his pass blocking ability as a strength. “Just trimming up my body, working on my mobility. I feel like as a route-runner now, I can definitely be a threat out of the backfield.”

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano has a track record for success. During a three-year stretch as head coach at Chandler High School Aguano oversaw three consecutive 2,000-yard rushers. In his first season in Tempe, Eno Benjamin ran for 1,089 yards. Last season the success of his running backs continued, with the Sun Devils tallying a 6.41 yards per carry mark, good for second-best in the nation.

“It’s scary to have three backs like we do,” Trayanum said. “To know what we are capable of and know that we are not near the peak of our games yet is very exciting. That’s why we work, and we push each other every day. Because we know that we can do a lot (in terms of) rushing yards, as long as we come in every day and do the work and continue to lead on the field and off the field.”

Regardless of who ends up taking control of the first-team role, White said the running back room will remain close.

“We want to see the best for each other,” White remarked. “We want to compete; of course, we all want to be the starter. We all want to be the best guy and are going hard every day to be better than each other. But, at the end of the day, we are all we got. We don’t hate on each other.”

