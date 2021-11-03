With problems identified, ASU defense shares belief in its solutions

Through two-thirds of this season, Arizona State’s players and coaches have identified their problems. Admitting what the problems are hasn’t been an issue for the Sun Devils this year, but finding solutions following the self-reflection ensuing from losses to BYU, Utah, and Washington State hasn’t arrived as naturally.





After a five-turnover performance and the first home loss of the season Saturday, head coach Herm Edwards placed the responsibility of better execution squarely on the shoulders of Arizona State’s players. Defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce said the coaching staff had to take a look at every player and evaluate what would make the Sun Devils better.





On Wednesday, graduate student defensive lineman Shannon Forman said the Sun Devils needed to play with more joy – something Edwards has said his team was looking for after a three-week stretch without a victory.





“It is like business as usual,” Forman told reporters. “Just playing the next play, next game, next series. Having more fun – that’s our main focus right now. Having more fun and getting back to our mojo.”





Ahead of last week’s matchup with the run-and-shoot, pass-heavy Washington State offense, redshirt junior defensive end Michael Matus said Arizona State needed a relentless pass rush. But Saturday, the Cougars negated that goal for the Sun Devils, and no ASU defender was able to sack Cougar quarterback Jayden de Laura. This week, another impressive passing attack comes to Tempe in the form of the USC Trojans.





“Obviously 15 (wide receiver Drake London),” freshman linebacker Eric Gentry said of what stood out on tape of the Trojans. In USC’s 41-34 victory over Arizona, London was carted off with a season-ending broken ankle. “He’s hurt now, but hopefully, he gets better. You never want to wish that on anybody.”





The passing attack from USC ranks 13th in Division 1 in yards per game. London ranked third in the nation amongst receivers in total yards and second in catches.





“They’re a good offense and a good team in general,” Gentry said. “The game plan changed when you get the news, so we’re focused in on other people. I think being able to contain the quarterback and making sure that we’re trying to get pressure while keeping our eyes on our man, that would be cool.”





Sights were set for Arizona State on a division and conference title and a trip to the Rose Bowl when the season kicked off. After being handed their second conference loss of the year and trailing Utah by a game in the division standings – essentially two games back via the Utes head-to-head tiebreaker advantage – Edwards shifted the focus postgame Saturday toward earning a sixth win and becoming bowl eligible. The stark contrast comes as ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Sun Devils a 4 percent chance to win the Pac-12 South.





“Finish strong. Finish for the seniors,” said graduate student defensive tackle D.J. Davidson of Arizona State’s goals for the remainder of the year. “Finish for yourself. Finish for the team. Finish for your family. Make sure that when you’re on the field that you’re playing like a starter.”





Davidson pushed back on the notion that ASU lacked a sense of urgency through the first eight games en route to a 5-3 record. In lieu of the homecoming loss to WSU, defensive end Tyler Johnson and cornerback Jordan Clark refuted claims suggesting Arizona State players had quit on the coaching staff.





“The urgency has always been there. No one has ever not believed in themselves, believed that we can win and dominate as a defense or offense,” Davidson said. ESPN’s FPI projections give the Sun Devils a 10.9 percent chance to win out in the remaining four games and a 1.6 percent chance to win the Pac-12. “I don’t think there’s any change. We just have to focus up. That’s all it is.”





Johnson and Davidson each missed snaps Saturday at times due to injury. The Arizona State defensive line has been battered and bruised by injuries during this season, with season-ending absences from defensive tackle Jermayne Lole and LSU transfer Travez Moore. That’s provided younger Sun Devils an opportunity to contribute early in a manner familiar to the Edwards era.

The contributions of younger Sun Devils, according to freshman linebacker Eric Gentry has led to a competitive practice environment in response to a second straight conference loss.





“It gives a good look for the offense and defense to have somebody out there that’s willing to give you work and also fighting for a spot,” said Gentry, whose seen an increase in snaps over the course of the year. This week, the ASU coaching staff has placed the 2s and 1s against each other rather than the traditional practice of a scout team matching up with the first strings. “They want to show their position coaches what they’re doing.”





Added Forman: “Right now, we’re trying to get the best on best right now and trying to get better at the same time.”





As his role has increased, so too has Gentry’s understanding of the playbook.





“I’m doing good. In game, I’m never tired,” said the 6-foot-6 freshman. “I think the tired part is just the mental part of knowing what I’ve got to do. Stamina-wise I’m doing good, and confidence-wise, I came here to play football. There’s never too much work.”





A subdued Gentry said Wednesday he had a main takeaway from coaches following the 34-21 loss to the Cougars.





“We’re young men, grown men; if you’re willing to stop playing because of a loss, then you shouldn’t be doing anything in life,” said the Philadelphia native of the importance of showing up with focus. “We’ve got an ability to win ten games, which hasn’t been done in a while here.”





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and get all the latest Sun Devil news!