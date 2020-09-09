ASUDevils - With brother on ASU track team, WR Jadyn Marshall intrigued by Sun Devils

Reserved to virtual visits and Facetime tours, recruits in the COVID-era have felt out of touch, forced, at times, to pick their college based on a few photos. But Jadyn Marshall found a loophole of sorts in the absence of official visits

The three-star wide receiver prospect was on Arizona State’s campus last week walking around the Tempe dorms. It was one of the perks of having a brother on the track team. Helping his older sibling, Jamar, move into his freshman dorm, the younger Marshall had the chance to envision himself doing the same in two years.

“It would be even better if we were in the same dorm,” Marshall said, before describing the campus. “It was beautiful.”

Marshall is ranked as the no. 52 receiver in the Class of 2022 and comes in as a top-30 prospect in California. His offer list includes notable college football programs such as Nebraska, Oregon, Auburn, USC, and UCLA, which offered the junior last week.

But Marshall’s experience as an ASU prospect began back in February. A flurry of Twitter accounts associated with ASU football hit him with a follow and, soon enough, Marshall was on the phone with ASU defensive analyst Anthony Garnett, who eventually handed the wide receiver an offer from the Sun Devils.

“Coach Garnett is super cool. We don’t really talk about ASU that much. It’s more about like, “How was your day? Did you work out today? What are you doing this weekend?” Marshall said of Garnett. “He’s laid back.”

I just want to thank god for the blessing that has came to my way and I’m blessed to receive my first offer from Arizona State university!! @Coach_Garnett7 @CoachPGill @dhagan80 @MattSeiler_ASU pic.twitter.com/n4Uf5MDJWl — Jadyn Marshall (@3Lilthizz) February 11, 2020

Garnett’s opening questions weren’t about the St. Mary’s standout exploits on the gridiron, either. He wanted to hear about Marshall’s hurdling prowess, the acclaim he touts on Twitter with the bio line: “#1 Hurdler in the Nation.”

He said his personal record of 14.17-seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and his 37.59-second 300-meter time topped all freshman in the country, adding that he hasn’t lost a race to someone his age in more than two years. Marshall wants to follow in his brother’s footsteps as a California state champion and, eventually, an NCAA hurdler. But he plans on pulling double-duty, pleasing a lucky college football program with an elite speed that rarely is displayed on the football field.

“(At St. Mary’s High), the way they use me is I play wide receiver, I’m a special teamer, and I play like a running back role because I do a lot of fly sweeps. I had almost 400 yards last year just off of fly sweeps,” Marshall said. “I think I’m one of the best YAC (yards after catch) receivers in my class. I don’t need blockers for me to score.” In 2019 Marshall posted 1,381 all-purpose yards and scored 14 touchdowns.