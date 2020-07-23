ASUDevils - Wisconsin offensive lineman commits to Arizona State

Marcus Mbow is all about relationships. It’s why his phone is littered with group chats whether he’ll actually meet the people in those group chats are beside the point.

In the current COVID-era, recruiting has turned into a heavy online and long-distance relationship between coaches and prospects. You’ll text a lot, call frequently, and maybe, if you’re lucky, you’ll hop on Facetime together. No in-person interactions leave a semblance of doubt or skepticism with the whole relationship, a sliver that most recruits are willing to swallow right now to ensure they have a spot.

Mbow understands no one knows when official visits will ramp back up. He’s not certain if the first time he visits a college will be when he’s moving his bags in. So, in the meantime, he tried to build relationships with those inside the programs he was considering. With the coaches, sure. But also with the players who could be his teammates.

“It’s super important because it just makes life easier once you get there,” Mbow said

Today, his Arizona State group chat was likely firing off a stream of vibrations. Mbow, a three-star offensive tackle from Wisconsin, became Arizona State’s 14th commitment in the Class of 2021 and the second offensive lineman of this Sun Devil newcomer group.

At 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, he was a terrorizing force on Friday nights.

“He’s not afraid of a living creature,” Dave Pfeiffer, Mbow’s head coach at Wauwatosa High, said. “As the season progressed, he became more confident, knowledgeable, played faster, and was more dominant. In some games, multiple players were lying on their back when he got his hands-on them.”

For Mbow’s services, the Sun Devils beat out Iowa State, Nebraska, Michigan State, and Virginia, securing their third pledge from a 2021 offensive lineman.

And Mbow fits swell into a 2021 class that is strikingly spread out. It includes 14 players from nine different states. For a non-Alabama/Clemson/Ohio State-type program, that’s unheard of. From America’s Dairyland, too, Mbow ironically already has company as Mukwonago High tight end Garrett Gillette committed to ASU in May.

It was also Mbow and Gillette who kicked off the group chat. They teamed up with ASU quarterback commit Finn Collins, the trio trying to plan a trip to visit Collins out in California before the coronavirus hit and spoiled their plans. Instead, they decided to beef up their chat and began adding Sun Devil commits and targets to better communicate as a group.

“It’s awesome. I’m building a relationship with those guys already,” Mbow said, adding that he’s also in contact with ASU tight end Nolan Matthews and offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, sounding boards for him on what ASU is really like.

“They tell me that it’s just super fun. That’s it’s not super strict, and you can live your life and enjoy it.”

As much as it helped to have young voices to help lure Mbow, to have his future teammates already feel like buddies, Mbow raved about his relationship with the Sun Devils’ coaches.

Most notably, he said graduate assistant Adam Breneman was “more like a big brother than a coach.” Add that to the connection Mbow made with senior player personnel assistant Matt Sieler along with head coach Herm Edwards and offensive analyst Kevin Mawae -- a former NFL head coach and Hall of Famer, respectively -- and the Wisconsin native felt like Tempe could be home.

“Marcus is all about relationships,” Pfeiffer said. “Arizona State is high. How can’t it be when you have a head coach with not only an NFL playing but head coaching career. An offensive line coach that’s a Hall of Famer. I mean, holy buckets. And it’s freaking Arizona.”

When college coaches have come calling about Mbow, Pfeiffer has tried to explain that he’s miles away from reaching his potential. Some more prominent names schools moved off the scent, claiming he was inconsistent. Well, of course, he was, Pfeiffer told them, he’s only seriously played football for one year.