Wilson confident in trust level and leadership of defensive backs' room

Jake Sloan
Staff Writer
ASU safety Kamari Wilson (ASU Athletics Photo)
As a transfer from Florida, redshirt sophomore safety Kamari Wilson is cementing himself as a key piece of the Sun Devil secondary. With the season opener against Wyoming just days away, Wilson looks forward to getting out on the field and building on the foundation that was established in fall camp.


“I just go into it every day,” Wilson said. “It’s a blessing just to be out here, so I come out with the same energy and be consistent, and I’m preparing to play. The process of going through Wyoming and their personnel, and just knowing what they’re going to do and practicing it and getting ready to play, I love the process.”


Playing and practicing against the same offense with the same formations and play style can be extremely repetitive, and Wilson, along with the entire team, is eager to finally face a new player in a different-looking jersey. The extra motivation for that first game of the year, along with all the energy and passion built up over fall camp, are sentiments that Wilson is ready to unleash on Saturday night.


“Just counting down the days to game day has been exciting,” Wilson proclaimed. “I know every day we’re getting closer to the first game, and that motivates me and us as a team to just keep going hard every day and be consistent. In the aspects of the weight room, film study, and on the field, it’s all about staying consistent and patient.”


The ASU defensive back unit has not only performed at a higher level in August sessions but also displayed how extremely close they are with one another, constantly building their bonds every chance they get. Wilson feels that the camaraderie that was founded throughout fall camp, and really dating back to the spring, will undoubtedly translate into a high level of play by him and the teammates in his position group.


“Those guys are my brothers,” Wilson expressed. “They welcomed me in with open arms and we got to get to know each other a little more at Camp T. It brings us closer together, not just playing with another person, but playing with your brother. It makes you want to play harder for the person beside you when you know they have your back.


“When you get to know people, you realize that you guys kind of went through the same adversities. Their similarities and diversities bring us together. Just getting to know the person outside of football brings us together, knowing how hungry they are for success because everyone wants to win.”


The Sun Devil coaching staff is like-minded when it comes to testing the players’ trust levels with each other. The moments in games where adversity presents itself are the instances where, for good or for bad, the true level of trust will reveal itself. Wilson is not only confident in how well the players will exhibit this trait but is also thankful for the coaches for challenging them to bring out the best in them.


“We have a great coaching staff that pushes us,” Wilson acclaimed. “They put us in game-like sceneries so we can see who we can trust and who needs to work on their trust. Putting us in those positions helps us grow, and it has shown that we can trust everyone, including the back room guys.”


As a redshirt sophomore, Wilson has a good deal of experience playing in all 13 games as a true freshman at Florida and another three games his sophomore year. His safety teammate, junior safety Xavion Alford, has been a leader for the new transfers and the freshmen and, by default, the person the defensive back unit as a whole looks up to. Alford has rightfully earned a spot on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council for his efforts and will continue to be a mentor and leader for the defense throughout the season.


“He’s a very smart and humble player,” Wilson noted. “He brings the work ethic with the attitude and comes in as the same person every day. He pushes me and the other players to be on the same page and is a model for all of us. Having a guy like that helps us get better when we’re all competing and having that heart makes the room as a whole better.


“Xavion and Shamari (Simmons) kind of rung the room together so far. When I came in, they welcomed me with open arms, and they showed me the standard they set. They’re the guys that are holding everything together and pushing everything to the younger guys like Montana (Warren) and me. I’ve seen a lot of progress from Montana from the spring until now, and he’s getting better every day.”



Even as a first-year player for the Sun Devils, Wilson does his part in practices when it comes to leadership and lifting up his teammates. Engaging in these activities allows him to get closer to the individuals he spends the most time with every day while also holding each other accountable. The defensive backroom as a whole is vocal throughout practice, and that motivates their teammates to strive for excellence every day.


“I try to talk to everyone like I’m talking to myself,” Wilson admitted. “That goes along with getting to know your teammates because some people can’t come to the way you come to other people. Just knowing your teammates helps more to encourage, and that’s what I try to do. I try to hold everybody to the same standard I hold myself to.”


While the offensive side of football is usually the side that fans pay more attention to, Wilson enjoys the art of defense. He invites the narrative of being the individual who stops the player, that everyone is focused, and embraces the role of being the one responsible for impeding a playmaker’s progress. There are a lot of players on this side of the ball with a similar mindset, and that is one of the things that allows the defense to play as one collective unit.


“It’s a mindset,” Wilson explained. “A lot of people like to see the offensive player catch the ball and score touchdowns, and I like to hit them. I like to stop them and make the other crowd mad, and just having that mindset and that aggression and the ability to play motivates me every day. It’s just fun for me.”


