Lost in the euphoria of Eno Benjamin’s establishing ASU’s new single-season record for rushing yards was another mark that he eclipsed. Some will argue that this feat should be less celebrated and one the junior will not come even remotely close to matching.

Benjamin accumulated 300 rushing attempts in his 2018 campaign, another ASU single-season record. If that figure sounds like an unusually high number, it’s because it is. Case in point, it's 45 more attempts than the Pac-12’s next closest running back- Arizona’s J.J. Taylor. All this, by the way, in Benjamin’s first season starting for the Sun Devils. Nevertheless, the running back is not shying away from another potential season as the Sun Devils’ proverbial workhorse in the backfield. “I’m just working on my everyday game,” Benjamin said on what he’s doing to prepare for 2019. “Not even just in running the football, I’ve been working routes a lot this offseason, and just getting used to all the quarterbacks throwing, working on timing and stuff like that. I think that’s a very important part of my game as well.” With ASU set to have a first-year starter behind center this fall, it’s standard to expect a higher reliance on the running game- at least early in the season, until coaches feel the quarterback has developed his decision-making enough to regularly incorporate a passing game.

ASU RB's coach Shaun Aguano on Benjamin's workload: “We want to make sure that we have tread on his tires, especially during the season and at the end of the season.”

The Sun Devils were already a run-heavy team in 2018, around 55 percent of all offensive plays, but if they must run the ball even more, as expected, it will be paramount to find other tailbacks to share the touches and keep Benjamin away from breaking his fresh record for rushing attempts.

“We want to make sure that we have tread on his tires, especially during the season and at the end of the season,” Shaun Aguano, ASU running backs coach said. “Of course, again he’s going to carry the load but we want to make sure that he’s healthy the the whole time through, so the other two backs that we’re looking at, A.J. Carter and Isaiah Floyd, hopefully, they’ll come in and take a little load off of Eno.” ASU’s only other two running backs on the roster are true freshmen, not including senior Paul Lucas, who Aguano described as a hybrid back/slot receiver who they’re trying to get the ball in specific plays. Therefore, those extra reps in the backfield should fall exclusively on Floyd and Carter, as Aguano said. But will one of them emerge as the number two back? Is one more reliable than the other? Is it possible they could share reps behind Benjamin? While it’s hard to gauge the answers to these questions from ASU personnel ahead of Fall camp, it is clear how different Carter and Floyd’s skillsets are from each other. “I think they’re two different types of backs,” offensive line coach Dave Christensen said. “Isaiah’s a quick-twitch guy, you know movement, and I think A.J. has got good quickness, but he possesses some power also and can run you over…they’re both a little bit different in how they play the game.”

Aguano an AJ Carter: “A.J. Carter has trimmed-formed his body, lost about 15 pounds, is a lot quicker. He’s still that bigger back at about 220 pounds, he’s more of a one-step guy."