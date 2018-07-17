Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-17 16:59:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Which newcomers on defense are poised to make an immediate impact?

Suuprv2gbxarut7xafse
Aashari Crosswell will contend for two of the defensive back spots
Hod Rabino • ASUDevils.com
@DevilsDigest
Publisher
Longest tenured beat writer for Arizona State football and basketball, and a Website Publisher since 2001.

With a new scheme being installed by a first-year staff, suffice to say that every ASU player on this side of the ball is coming into the season with a clean slate. With that in mind, as well as hi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}