2024-25 Uniformity Sun Devil Football Uniform Rankings Part 2: 1-7

In Part 1 of Uniformity’s rankings, I counted down the bottom half of Sun Devil Football’s 2024-25 uniform combinations. Here, in Part 2, the Top 7 uniforms will be revealed. Before we dive into the best looks of the season, let’s review the rankings from Part 1: 14. Week 4 at Texas Tech: Whiteout 13. Week 6 vs Kansas: Maroon Monsoon 12. Week 8 at Cincinnati: Maroon Helmet/White Jersey/White Pants 11. Week 1 vs Wyoming: Gold Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants 10. Week 12 at Kansas State: White Helmet/White Jersey/Maroon Pants 9. Week 3 at Texas State: Gold Helmet/White Jersey/Gold Pants 8. Week 7 vs Utah: Maroon Eclipse (Blackout): Maroon Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Maroon Pants Now, without any further ado, here are the seven best uniforms of 2024-25: 7. Week 10 at Oklahoma State: Maroon Helmet/White Jersey/Maroon Pants

We kick off this half of the rankings with the uniform worn during the game that got the winning streak started. Coming out of their second bye week, the Sun Devils traveled to Stillwater, built a first half lead, endured an hours long lightning delay, and came out to dominate the Pokes to start their run to the playoffs. This uniform showed well against the orange-accented blackout uniform that Oklahoma State was wearing. Maroon bookends atop and beneath the white jersey with maroon numbers always work. The white pitchfork decal with gold trim was nicely used to accent the away jersey as well. 6. Week 11 vs. UCF: Salute to Service White PT*42 Helmet/Maroon Jersey/White Pants

This is one of those uniform color combinations that when you hear, or even just see it on the mannequin, you think, “There’s no way that’s going to work.” Then, once gameday arrives, you see it on the field, and your jaw drops. That was this uniform. This combination has no chance of placing this high on the list if the gold numbers don’t have a white outline because the presence of that detail acts as the perfect complement to the white helmet and pants. The maroon digicam PT*42 shield and center stripe decals accented with gold tie everything together perfectly for what was a sharp Salute to Service uniform. 5. Week 14 Territorial Cup: Gold Sparky Helmet/White Jersey/Gold Pants

We have reached the top 5, and you’ll find a recurring theme from here until the top uniform of the season. Away jersey Sparky is all the way back in the 5th spot, which feels low, but as we go through the next four uniforms, it makes sense. So why is it this high? It’s Sparky. It’s the traditional colors. ASU won back the Territorial Cup to bring it to its true home in Tempe. Why is it not higher? The uniform has to have a white jersey for an away game (though this should really be a color vs color game, but that’s a fight for another day).

This away color combination was already worn against Texas State. True, all home uniforms with classic Sparky are the same as the traditional Week 1 uniform combination, but there is an option to wear maroon pants, much like ASU did in the 1996 Territorial Cup game. That opportunity was not taken here. That would have propelled this uniform higher in this rankings list, but number 5 is still a great spot for a great uniform. 4. Week 2 vs Mississippi State: White Sparky Face Helmet/Gold Jersey/Gold Pants

The only alternate uniform this year was the new iteration of the gold jersey and pants. After a one-year hiatus from gold-based jerseys, they returned with an improved and simplified design. While I’m still not the biggest fan of Vegas gold being used as the tertiary accent color, I have a hard time thinking that white, or anything else, would be an improvement. This uniform combination was awesome. All the major elements worked so well together.

The white helmet acted as a perfect palate for the bold maroon and gold colors of the large Sparky face decals, while the gold jersey and maroon numbers proudly displayed the classic school colors in a creative, inventive way. Doing away with the maroon-capped state flag sleeves and replacing that design with player numbers was an excellent choice. The uniforms themselves, however, did not look as polished as they should have. If those kinks get worked out, there’s no reason why this version of the gold jersey shouldn’t make another appearance in the future. 3. Week 13 vs BYU: Gold Sparky Helmet (White Facemask)/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants

The throwback that almost wasn’t. It was a late choice to go with Sparky against BYU. Given the history with BYU, if ASU was going to wear Sparky, they might as well do so in a way that they did when they last beat BYU in 1995. That 1995 helmet featured the standard-sized Sparky decals, a single center stripe, and a white facemask. 1995 was the final year that the Sun Devils wore a white facemask with their Sparky helmets, switching to maroon facemasks in 1996.

That means that the 2024 win over BYU was the first time that a white facemask had been worn on a Sparky helmet in 29 years. There was no better time to pull out that uniform twist. The white facemask played very well off of the white borders of the gold numbers and the white accents on the Sparky decal. It popped off the helmet and made for a sharp look that highlighted the Sparky helmet and the classic home uniform colors. 2. Big 12 Championship vs. Iowa State: Gold Sparky Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants

Classic Sparky. There was no better choice for the Big 12 Championship game than the most iconic uniform that ASU has in its bag. Sun Devil fans loved the choice, the nation loved the choice, and the Sun Devils played as good as they looked. The white trim around the gold numbers is still so key. I’ve brought up that detail a few times because it is so critical to completing the look that is quintessentially ASU. Folks who love Sparky don’t realize that the white trim around the gold numbers on the maroon jersey is almost as critical an element to the uniform as the Sparky decal. It was on the maroon jersey for nearly 30 years, and it truly makes the gold numbers pop off the maroon uniforms.

I hope that future iterations of the home maroon jerseys stick with that maroon, gold, and white colorway. As for this game, the Sun Devils looked incredible and capped off an amazing Big 12 season, looking and playing their best as they routed the Cyclones. 1. Peach Bowl vs Texas: Gold Sparky Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants

This is essentially the exact same uniform as the Big 12 Championship. The classic home Sparky uniform was perfect in every way in the Big 12 Championship game, and it was perfect in the Peach Bowl. So why is this uniform ranked higher? Because there is a Peach Bowl patch on the right shoulder and because there is a College Football Playoff Peach Bowl decal on the back of the helmet. Granted, that decal on the back of the helmet was aesthetically terrible, but nonetheless, what it represents is beautiful. The standard home Sparky uniform is iconic. It is the best uniform that Arizona State wears or has ever worn. However, adding that elite bowl patch and the decal for ASU’s first-ever College Football Playoff appearance puts this one over the top, and that’s why it claims the top spot.

Honorary #Faniform

Arizona State Athletic Director Graham Rossini continues to join in the fun of submitting a #faniform each week. While it is still a #faniform, anything submitted from Rossini will never be eligible for the #faniforms presented by Cactus Sports contest. However, we still love to highlight his participation and just how well dressed he is. For the Peach Bowl, Rossini wore a black cap that has a maroon pitchfork with gold trim on the front and a 2024-25 CFP logo on the right side of the cap. He wore a white quarter zip that had a gold pitchfork with maroon trim and 2024-25 beneath it, as well as the gold football logo and College Football Playoff wordmark on the left sleeve. Under that was a black 2025 CFP shirt. He rounded out his top wear with a maroon suit jacket featuring a gold pitchfork with maroon trim lapel pin. For his footwear, he matched football-patterned dress socks with Coca-Cola dress socks, appropriately, since the game was in Atlanta, where the soda brand is headquartered. He wore SL 72 RS shoes with a White, black, and gold colorway. Also included in Graham’s photo is a program from the 1970 Peach Bowl nestled within a maroon gift bag that has a maroon pitchfork with gold trim. The Sun Devils defeated North Carolina 48-26 in the ’70 Peach Bowl.

#Faniforms Presented by Cactus Sports Welcome back to #Faniforms Presented by Cactus Sports! Uniformity loves to highlight your best gameday #faniforms that you wear to support the Sun Devils each week. The regular season winner of the $125 Cactus Sports gift card was decided by you, the voters. A big congratulations to @ASU_Madness, our 2024 winner! The #faniforms submitted for the Peach Bowl were voted upon for a free maroon Uniformity cap. Reminder, when posting to Twitter, remember to use the hashtag #faniform and tag the Uniformity Twitter account @ASU_Uniformity. Here are this week’s selections! Keep an eye out on Twitter for the fan vote! Cast your vote for the best #faniform each week! Congratulations to @tbhardon90 for winning a free maroon Uniformity cap! Here are the three #faniforms from @tbhardon90, @Cawley_TV, and @Ch3wy0220 that were voted upon for that cap!

Thus concludes the 2024-25 Uniformity Rankings of Sun Devil Football uniforms. Agree or disagree with the list? Tweet me at @ASU_Uniformity or @sundevilcole7. Thank you all for reading this season, and keep an eye out for new Uniformity content.