A year ago it took a weekend. One weekend plagued by painstaking errors, out-of-control pitchers and overeager bats led to a four-game series spilt with Miami (OH) and effectively diminished all hope for the season.

Nearly every ounce of enthusiasm surrounding Arizona State baseball swept through the Phoenix Municipal infield dirt, hopped over the Phoenix Zoo and disappeared around the maroon-painted Papago Park mountains.

For a year, it laid dormant.

In that time, the Sun Devils put together a 23-win season for the second-straight year. Amidst fan outcry, Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson had to hold a press conference confirming that head coach Tracy Smith was not going to be fired. And eight players left the program, trimming the roster to 25 players, which is by far the smallest in the Pac-12.

Hope seemed bleak.

But just as quick as enthusiasm separated itself from the ASU (3-0) program a season ago, a 46-run effort in a sweep over Notre Dame (0-3) may have blown it back into the Phoenix Muni confines.

Within a half second of home plate umpire Alex Ortiz firing his arms back and calling strike three on Notre Dame’s Zach Mazur -- ending the game at 16-5 -- Spencer Torkelson and Hunter Bishop leaped out of the dugout, sprinting to meet pitcher Chaz Montoya in front of the mound with open arms.

Smith waited a second before exiting the quickly-unpacking dugout. With his assistant coaches trailing behind him by a step, the Sun Devil head man shook the hands of the Fighting Irish coaches, turned around and proceeded to make a v-line for the ASU dugout.

He sauntered forward as his undefeated team celebrated a stone’s throw away. Greeted at the dugout by ball-crazed kids looking for a souvenir, Smith obliged, chucking a few baseballs into the first row. Everyone was happy.

The ardor around Arizona State was unexpected and, three games in, still unwarranted, in the opinions of some. Even Smith said that he’s not putting too much stock into beating a Notre Dame team that won just 24 games a year ago.

“We’re not stupid enough to think it’s going to be like that every time out,” Smith admitted.

But, hey, it sure beats the alternative.

The Sun Devils looked like a composed baseball team, one that’s moved past the faults of old -- most notably committing zero errors over the weekend. At the plate, the Sun Devils racked up three fewer hits (43) than runs (46,) a testament to plate discipline.

Bishop noted that hitting coach Michael Earley gave each guy in the lineup a plan to approach each at-bat with. It’s translated into more video time, more time in the cages to unlock the identity of each hitter and fewer guys pressing.

During opening night, Earley, knowing everyone was hyped up, told each player to head to the plate in their first at-bat armed with their two-strike approach. Behind that, the Sun Devils scored five runs in three innings.

“Last year during opening night, we struck out (eight) times as a team,” Bishop said. “We really had to dial it down, take a deep breath and realize how good we are. Everybody’s pretty easy and confident going up there.”

ASU’s offense, headed by a combined 17 hits and 14 RBI from Torkelson and Bishop, wasn’t necessarily the worry headed into the season. With a power-laden team aided by moved-in fences, ASU was going to score runs.