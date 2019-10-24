Perhaps he became the show’s star when he dumped enough sugar to bake four dozen cookies into his tea. Or maybe it was when he noticed the HBO cameras and exclaimed: "I need a show on HBO! LeBron's Barbershop ain't messing with the Stupid Swole!"

That the Sun Devils’ episode of HBO’s 24/7 College Football featured a hefty dose of Frank Darby was far from a shock.

Talk to anyone who's been around the Sun Devils’ junior wide receiver and odds are they’ll bring up his consistent energy, his effervescent personality, his New Jersey accent, his humor or his envious dance moves.

Darby is revered by his peers, that ‘locker-room guy’ who seems to be the glue of the team. So this week, following his Emmy-worthy HBO performance, Devils Digest asked a dozen of Darby’s teammates and coaches for their favorite story about the wide receiver.

Cohl Cabral (Sr. // OL): I will always remember the video from his dance class our first summer. If you type in ‘Frank Darby Dance 100,” it was just hilarious to watch.

That was his final. He had to post a video of him dancing ... My roommate, (former ASU offensive lineman) Jack (Powers), was the one who filmed it and edited it for him so that’s how I knew about it and then everybody knew about it.



Steven Miller (Sr. // OL): A couple of weeks ago, (the offensive linemen) were warming up and we were like bear crawling and doing our thing for the warm-up. He’s running right next to me and knocks me over on the ground and I was like, ‘What the heck are you doing Frank?’ And he started dancing in my face.



Jermayne Lole (So. // DL): It’ll be like 5 o’clock in the morning and he’ll be the same Frank. He’ll never stop talking.

Kobe Williams (Sr. // CB): When I go to his house, this dude is a cook. That’s what’s funny, no one really knows Frank is a cook … He can cook anything. When we went over there for holidays and stuff, he can cook everything and it’s funny seeing him do that while he’s making everyone laugh at the same time.

(The best thing he’s made me is) a burger. He always wants to stack the burgers and I’m like, ‘That’s enough,’ but he keeps stacking the burgers like a triple. I’m like, ‘Nah, bro, I don’t eat that much.’

Geordon Porter (R-Fr. // WR): We were actually roommates my first year in the (away) hotel so there’s been a lot of stories … We were playing (NBA) 2K one time and something bad happened for him and he just went off … He missed an open layup then he was just so surprised, he threw the controller and all that. It was pretty funny.

Every team needs a player like @_SavageSZN8 🔱 pic.twitter.com/tveVY14Sp1 — Noah Lau (@NoahLau7) September 24, 2019

Jayden Daniels (Fr. // QB): Going back to even before the season started, down in the weight room we used to have max-out squats on Fridays. So big-squat Friday’s and Frank would just go around and give everyone the energy to push the weight they did.



George Lea (Sr. // DL): When we went to Michigan State, it was Week 3 when he had his “Stupid Swole” shirt on. That’s his favorite thing to say … It started in the summer when we were lifting weights and he named his team “Stupid Swole” because he was a captain on one of the teams.

(For weight training, the Devils splits into small teams and compete against each other in speed and power workouts. Darby was one of the captains)

It was a shirt he had custom made.

Cade Cote (Sr. // OL): I want one of those shirts so bad. He was going to get me one but something fell through. I love hearing that, especially in the weight room … On the bench, he’ll come up and start yelling at me, ‘Stupid chest.’ It’s a crack up but sometimes in the weight room, you need that.



In the weight room, he likes to push my buttons and joke that he’s bigger than me. He likes to say that I have a ‘Stupid back.’ We like to compare our back muscles … He thinks I have a large back so he calls it a ‘Stupid back.’

Stephon Wright (Fr. // DL): Almost every other day, Frank just has you laughing with his dancing or telling a joke or yelling ‘Stupid Swole.’ It’s always something.

Tony White (Secondary coach): He’s making me a better dancer. Watch pregame and watch him dance -- I’ll pick and choose but I’ll be right there with him every once in a while. I’ll break out a move or two.

He’s why you coach. Every day, no matter what you’re feeling, he’s lively ... You kind of remember, OK, this is why you play the game; this is why you coach.

.@_SavageSZN8 was charged up as usual for @ASUFootball's Friday night practice ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yEjhnGkkqX — Ethan Schmidt (@TheEthanSchmidt) August 3, 2019