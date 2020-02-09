It all became crystal clear during the first practices of the Herm Edwards’ tenure at Arizona State. The music that blared from the speakers during the team’s stretching, that was for the players. (For example, YG’s “Big Bank” has seemingly been played twice a week for the past two years).







The pre-practice song selection, though, that was for Edwards. Smooth jazz -- the 65-year old ASU’s coach’s favorite -- always filled the practice fields when the players stepped off the bus. (The song “Kiss and Tell” by a musician named Lebron became a mainstay).





On the recruiting trail, Antonio Pierce (AP) always tried to curry the music selection to his boss’s well-known taste. New hires Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins didn’t get the message.





“They had their music on and I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t (listen to) this,’” Edwards joked. “I was riding with them and I didn’t know where I was at. I didn’t know. I know I left and six o’clock in the morning on the road in LA and I didn’t know where I was at. About every hour I would call AP, ‘I’m safe. I’m still OK.’”





Music choices aside, this is the new ASU, the side of the Sun Devils the Tempe program is bringing to as many high schools as possible. They’re young. They’re always on the road, usually three, four coaches deep at each school. And they’re led by Edwards





“If you have that lead Sun Devil leading the pack, everybody else will follow,” Pierce said of Edwards. “We’re making our stamp and we’re just getting started. That’s what coach keeps telling me, we’re really just getting started.”





Last Wednesday, Edwards, Pierce, offensive coordinator Zak Hill and director of player personnel Al Luginbill sat at a dais and discussed the Sun Devils’ 2020 recruiting class for more than 45 minutes. More so than delving into the school record nine four-star prospects that made up half of this class of incoming signed ASU freshmen, the quartet spoke of their goal.





To be a national recruiting powerhouse.





How that statement came to be, and how it turned from what skeptics saw as a fool’s dream into a legitimate possibility, is worth examining.





****





ASU safety Kejuan Markham, for example, didn’t know much, if anything, about ASU. It was located in the state of Arizona -- and Arizona was scorching hot. Sometimes, they played USC and UCLA. But Antonio Pierce coached there, so Markham wanted to be there, wanted to reunite with his former Long Beach Poly high school coach.

"I'm not even going to lie, I didn't know anything about it," Markham said in October. "I was just like, AP is there, I trust him."





Go up and down ASU’s roster, you’ll hear an abundance of similar testimonials.





Pierce was one of Edwards’ first hires after he was named ASU football’s head coach in December 2017. The pair were friends, as they had formed a relationship as analysts on ESPN. Additionally, Pierce won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, which didn’t hurt ASU’s Pro Model structure that Sun Devils’ Vice President for Athletics, Ray Anderson, wanted to establish in Tempe.





Moreover, after four years of heading the Long Beach Poly football program, Pierce knew the recruiting landscape and had a deep Rolodex of California connections. Edwards needed someone who could relate to the newest generation of football players, as he had been out of coaching for more than a decade, and out of the college game for far longer than that.





Two seasons, and two full recruiting cycles, later, Pierce has become one of the best recruiters on the West Coast. At first, many attributed his success solely to his tenure at Poly. He coached seemingly half the players he brought in and knew the coaches and/or the families of the others. Nonetheless, that thought has swiftly been disproven.





Pierce has been lauded for his ability to form relationships. With players; coaches; really anyone. His name and pedigree carry significant weight, sure. Yet, to the kids he recruits, he’s not just a name. He’s a presence. He shows his face. He calls. He messages them with a relentless and undeniable effort.





“I don’t care where they come from,” Pierce said. “It could be Alaska, it could be South America. We’ll go wherever you can find them. Give me a small island and we’ll get a little rowboat and we’ll go out there and find them.





“That’s what this is about.”





And others have noticed.





Pierce’s name has been rung through the rumor mill, attached with job openings across the NFL. The fear of losing him runs (if not continue to run) deep through the Sun Devil fan base. Coincidence or not, nearly every time Pierce gets mentioned with some job outside of Tempe, a new title seems to pop up on his office placard.





Linebackers coach. Recruiting coordinator. Associate head coach. Co-defensive coordinator.