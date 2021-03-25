ASUDevils - What are the Sun Devils getting in 2021 four-star center Enoch Boakye?

Canada may not be a primary recruiting territory for Arizona State, but today it once again proved as a region well worth exploring for its player additions. Four-star center Enoch Boakye, a former Michigan State pledge announced that he has committed to the Sun Devils and, more importantly, reclassify to the 2021 class as he is scheduled to arrive in Tempe in a few months.





We caught up with George Aramide, President and Founder of George Harris Prep in Mississauga, Ontario, to discuss what ASU’s newest addition brings to the table and what compelled Boakye to make the call for Arizona State.





“Enoch is being compared to (2018 no. 1 NBA draft pick and Phoenix Suns center) Deandre Ayton,” Aramide said, “And they're very similar in body type and physical aggression around the rim. He's got a great jump shot from 16 feet, plays hard, and he’s a high motor guy. And he's a Canadian kid. So nothing against American kids, but this means he's humble, and he's grateful. He doesn't have an attitude of ‘I deserve to be here.’ He still has an attitude of ‘I want to earn it. I want to earn everyone's respect’.





“I think Enoch is going to be a game changer for Coach Bobby Hurley. He’s going to get that five-star big to win the Pac-12.”





A few seasons ago, Canadian guard Luguentz Dort became Arizona State’s first one-and-done player for the program, and a year later made an immediate impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder, becoming a staple of its starting lineup. This level of success naturally didn't go unnoticed by Boakye and his camp and certainly affected today’s decision.





“It most definitely played a part,” Aramide remarked concerning Dort’s Tempe tenure and beyond. “Enoch knew the relationship between Lou and coach (Hurley). He put in a good word and how he really enjoyed his experience at Arizona State. “And obviously, he (Dort) succeeded in one year, which is the goal for Enoch. So definitely, Coach Bobby has done right by Canadians. So he deserves to get another five-star.





“Bobby told him that they don't just want him, but that there's a need for him. There a need for a guy like him to have an interior presence. Bobby is known for recruiting really, really good guards because he was a great point guard and now having success with the bigs, and he can put it all together this year. Enoch is a kid that wants an opportunity to come in and impact right away, and when Coach Hurley talked to him, he really hit all the right points.”