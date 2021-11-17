West earns Pac-12 Lineman of the Week honors, gives OL outlook ahead of OSU

When looking back at Arizona State’s win on the road in Washington on Saturday, many will look at redshirt senior running back Rachaad White as the hero in for the Sun Devils. It’s hard to find an issue with that, considering White rushed for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns when the ASU offensive couldn’t seem to produce anything beyond the bountiful successes of the back.





An unsung hero guiding White to his performance, though, was the Arizona State offensive line, specifically junior center Dohnovan West, whose performance garnered him Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week honors. West helped guide the offense to 376 yards of total offense, 286 of those yards coming on the ground.





While the numbers might say otherwise, things haven’t been easy for the Sun Devil offensive over the past few weeks. The penalties are the first thing most gravitate towards, as false starts and holding calls have plagued the front five in hostile territory and even at home.





“We went on a tough losing streak a couple of weeks ago, and our offense struggled a good amount,” West told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s hard to get points on the board; we had a lot of penalties that hindered our drives. But after the past two weeks, I feel like we’ve been able to just keep fighting. It wasn’t always pretty, but I feel like we didn’t give up on ourselves. It just shows that we’re going to keep working to improve our game.”





With West in front and White behind, Arizona State holds two of the best offensive players in the conference. After 202 yards and three touchdowns against USC the week before UW, and his performance against the Huskies, White won back-to-back Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week awards. West explained the joys of blocking for the dynamic rushing threat.





“I love blocking for him,” West said of White. “You don’t always have to be perfect. You can still try and make something happen out of a (blown play). It’s not like everything has to be fitted up for him to try to hit a hole. He’s the type of guy where you’re going to try to be perfect, but if you do make a mistake, it’s not always the end of the world. (White) is something special.”





Another man in the trenches who works alongside West and played a significant role in blocking for White is junior left guard LaDarius Henderson. The Waxahachie, Texas native started as a freshman in 2019 before rotating in last season in 2020. Henderson is now the full-time starter at left guard and made a lot of people laugh with his jovial personality and remarks after the UW game, specifically his “game face” he made at the UW defensive line to show he wasn’t tired on ASU’s monster 20-play scoring drive in the fourth quarter.