Personnel Note: Defensive back Terin Adams, who entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of spring practice, was back on the field today for ASU, wearing number 43.

Giants, 49ers, Rams, Texans and Buccaneers were the NFL scouts in attendance

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE QB: Dillon Sterling-Cole, Jayden Daniels RB: Eno Benjamin WR: Brandon Aiyuk, Frank Darby, Kyle Williams TE: Tommy Hudson, Curtis Hodges OL: LT Cohl Cabral, LG Alex Losoya, C Jarrett Bell, RG Cade Cote, RT Steven Miller

- With the absence of Zach Robertson from what head coach Herm Edwards eluded to as “personal matters,” center Cohl Cabral moved over to the left side of the line at tackle with Jarrett Bell moving to the center position. Backup Cody Shear was also granted eligibility to play this season after transferring from Oregon and should provide depth to the overall group.

- Several players took reps at receiver throughout the evening in both 7 on 7 drills and 11 on 11 with receivers Angel Ruiz, Tannor Park, and Jordan Kerley among others in the group to receive a significant amount of time on the field throughout the practice.





- Dillion Sterling-Cole was the first quarterback to see throws against a live defense in 7 on 7 as the trio of DSC, Jayden Daniels, and Joey Yellen each had five pass attempts during the drill. Sterling-Cole completed three of his pass attempts with Daniels and Yellen both topping the mark with four and five completions respectively.









- All the quarterbacks spent the majority of all live-action looking for short crossing routes across the field along with short outlet passes to the running backs. Nolan Matthews was also a standout during these drills showing his pass-catching ability that ASU coaches have discussed as a factor going into this season.





- After two periods of 11 on 11 with Sterling-Cole and Daniels splitting time with the the first-team the duo finished 6 for 9 and 5 of 6 respectively. Daniels also showed his running potential taking the ball on a read-option for a significant gain during the period.









- Yellen finished statistically the best as he completed all 12 of his attempted passes including one to fellow quarterback Ethan Long who lined up at receiver at certain times throughout the practice. Long took snaps at quarterback as well throughout the practice but showed a willingness to play a multitude of positions.





- During the team’s positional drills, offensive line coach Dave Christensen instructed his younger guys to “watch the veterans”, a theme that was common throughout the day as the practice was the first collegiate practice for a wide amount of ASU’s players.