Wednesday's Practice Report
Sun Devil Football’s first fall practice is underway. It’s turned into a beautiful night here in Tempe. pic.twitter.com/kL5kw4rRGf— Ethan Schmidt (@TheEthanSchmidt) August 1, 2019
LOCATION: Kajikawa Practice Fields- outdoors
ATTIRE: Helmets and shorts
MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Approximately two hours and twenty minutes
Green non-contact jerseys: DL Shannon Forman, DL Stephon Wright, LB Stanley Lambert
Personnel Note: Defensive back Terin Adams, who entered the transfer portal after the conclusion of spring practice, was back on the field today for ASU, wearing number 43.
Interestingly enough DB Terin Adams who was in the transfer portal has returned to the team. Will be practicing tonight.— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 1, 2019
Giants, 49ers, Rams, Texans and Buccaneers were the NFL scouts in attendance
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE QB: Dillon Sterling-Cole, Jayden Daniels RB: Eno Benjamin WR: Brandon Aiyuk, Frank Darby, Kyle Williams TE: Tommy Hudson, Curtis Hodges OL: LT Cohl Cabral, LG Alex Losoya, C Jarrett Bell, RG Cade Cote, RT Steven Miller
- With the absence of Zach Robertson from what head coach Herm Edwards eluded to as “personal matters,” center Cohl Cabral moved over to the left side of the line at tackle with Jarrett Bell moving to the center position. Backup Cody Shear was also granted eligibility to play this season after transferring from Oregon and should provide depth to the overall group.
- Several players took reps at receiver throughout the evening in both 7 on 7 drills and 11 on 11 with receivers Angel Ruiz, Tannor Park, and Jordan Kerley among others in the group to receive a significant amount of time on the field throughout the practice.
- With the absence of Zach Robertson from what head coach Herm Edwards eluded to as “personal matters”, center Cohl Cabral moved over to the left side of the line at tackle with Jarrett Bell moving to the center position. Backup Cody Shear was also granted eligibility to play this season after transferring from Oregon and should provide depth to the overall group.
- Dillion Sterling-Cole was the first quarterback to see throws against a live defense in 7 on 7 as the trio of DSC, Jayden Daniels, and Joey Yellen each had five pass attempts during the drill. Sterling-Cole completed three of his pass attempts with Daniels and Yellen both topping the mark with four and five completions respectively.
- All the quarterbacks spent the majority of all live-action looking for short crossing routes across the field along with short outlet passes to the running backs. Nolan Matthews was also a standout during these drills showing his pass-catching ability that ASU coaches have discussed as a factor going into this season.
- After two periods of 11 on 11 with Sterling-Cole and Daniels splitting time with the the first-team the duo finished 6 for 9 and 5 of 6 respectively. Daniels also showed his running potential taking the ball on a read-option for a significant gain during the period.
- Yellen finished statistically the best as he completed all 12 of his attempted passes including one to fellow quarterback Ethan Long who lined up at receiver at certain times throughout the practice. Long took snaps at quarterback as well throughout the practice but showed a willingness to play a multitude of positions.
Quote of the day:
- During the team’s positional drills, offensive line coach Dave Christensen instructed his younger guys to “watch the veterans”, a theme that was common throughout the day as the practice was the first collegiate practice for a wide amount of ASU’s players.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE QB: Joey Yellen RB: Isaiah Floyd, A.J. Carter WR: Ricky Pearsall, Geordon Porter, Ryan Newsome TE: Nolan Matthews OL: LT Ralph Frias, LG Cody Shear, C Donovan West, RG Roy Helmsley, RT Spencer Lovell Several players took reps at receiver throughout the evening in both 7 on 7 drills and 11 on 11 with receivers Angel Ruiz, Tannor Park, and Jordan Kerley among others in the group to receive a significant amount of time on the field throughout the practice. Porter hobbled off early in the practice and did not return.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE DL: Jermayne Lole, D.J. Davidson, George Lea LB: Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, Darien Butler, Merlin Robertson CB: Chase Lucas, Kobe Williams TILLMAN: Tyler Whiley S: Aashari Crosswell (Field Ranger), Cam Phillips (Boundary Ranger)
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE DL: Michael Matus, Roe Wilkins, Corey Stephens LB: Case Hatch, Ely Doyle, Kyle Soelle CB: Darien Cornay, Jordan Clark TILLMAN: Connor Soelle S: Evan Fields (Field Ranger), K.J. Jarrell (Boundary Ranger)
THIRD-TEAM DEFENSE
DL: Parker Jacobs, Anthonie Cooper, T.J. Pesefea
LB: Abe Schwinn, Elijah Juarez, Fritzny Niclasse, Oliver Carras
DB: Alijah Gammage, Kejuan Markham, Armand Reichelt, Preston Liger
- Other players that rotated in with the third-team defensive unit include Amiri Johnson and Alexander Randle. Although Johnson was practicing with the linebackers, he lined up as a defensive lineman during the scrimmage portion of practice. The latter is what he’s listed as on the roster as.
Freshman Amiri Johnson listed on roster as a defensive lineman but is practicing tonight with the linebackers. Hard to miss a 6-6 linebacker 😀— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 1, 2019
Offensive Highlights
- Dillon Sterling-Cole was the first quarterback to see throws against a live defense in 7-on-7 as the trio of DSC, Jayden Daniels, and Joey Yellen each had five pass attempts during the drill. Sterling-Cole completed three of his pass attempts with Daniels and Yellen both topping the mark with four and five completions respectively.
Sterling-Cole, Daniels and Yellen each attempted five passes by the way— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 1, 2019
Defensive Highlights
- Kobe Williams had the only interception of the night, picking off Ethan Long on a short pass to the left. This made up for an earlier interception that he just missed, thrown by Dillon Sterling-Cole
- Linebacker Case Hatch had a nice play where he burst through a gap to stuff running back Paul Lucas, resulting in a loss of yardage
- Darien Butler ended up with what would’ve been a sack, in a game scenario, on a botched snap to quarterback Jayden Daniels
- Ely Doyle made a nice open field stop on a screen pass to Eno Benjamin, barely letting him get past scrimmage
Other Notes & Quotes-
- Despite suiting up for the third-team defense in scrimmages, T.J. Pesefea lined up with the ‘ones’ when the offensive line and defensive line broke into three-on-three drills.
Linebacker drills pic.twitter.com/Umt0C3ndBp— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 1, 2019
- Freshman Offensive lineman Dohnovan West was alerting a member of the equipment staff that he felt something turn in his right knee after one of the drills. In spite of this, he kept practicing, playing center for the second-team in scrimmages
- “Hustle back, we don’t walk,” senior defensive lineman George Lea said to his teammates during the 3-on-3 drills between the defensive and offensive lines. This shows he’s picking up where he left off in the spring in taking a bigger leadership role on the unit.
Danny Gonzales has made his way over to the defensive linemen to check things out pic.twitter.com/Fj5rDak4SV— DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 1, 2019
- Redshirt sophomore Michael Turk was impressive punting the ball, showing strong power and a nice spiral on his kicks, taking reps as the number one punter while Kevin Macias was the number two. Speaking of special teams, Jordan Clark, Isaiah Floyd and Eno Benjamin were all seen taking kickoff returns
- “You guys take good care of each other,” Defensive line coach Jamar Cain said to Jermayne Lole and T.J. Pesefea, who were partnered up during one-on-one technique drills. Cain used Lole multiple times as an example of how to properly execute certain techniques
Join us on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, to discuss this article and other ASU football and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today here and
receive 25% off + $75 eCard to the Adidas store!