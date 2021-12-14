'We’ve been in these moments.' 2nd half execution pushes ASU past Creighton

ASU forward Kimani Lawrence during tonight's win (Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

OMAHA, Neb. - No one in the history of college basketball has assisted on more made baskets than Bobby Hurley. With 1,076 assists to his name, it takes a lot to impress one of the all-time great point guards in college basketball, but Marreon Jackson did so Tuesday night. As Boston College transfer guard Jay Heath dribbled the ball baseline inside the eight-minute mark of Arizona State’s second half with Creighton, he looked to the right wing for help as the shot clock wound down. Catching with 11 seconds remaining in the possession, ASU’s graduate student point guard got past Creighton freshman guard Ryan Nembhard. “When I drove – I think I had gotten two buckets in a row (Jackson had made three of the past four ASU shots), and the defense’s attention was going to be on me. When I jumped, I was going to see if the big dude (Creighton 7-foot-1 sophomore center Ryan Kalkbrenner) was going to contest it, and I was going to dump it off,” Jackson explained to Devils Digest postgame, after a 58-57 win improved Arizona State’s record to 5-6, and gave the Sun Devils their third straight victory. “When he jumped, I saw backside (sophomore guard DJ Horne’s) man try to crack down and go for the rebound, and him just standing there right by himself. I knew he was going to hit it.” Jackson’s remarkable pass set up Horne for his second 3-pointer of the night and gave the Sun Devils a 50-46 advantage with 7:34 to go in the contest.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGF04oCZcyAz77iP4oOjIG1vcmUgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RqaG9ybmUwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBkamhvcm5lMDwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7ogRlMxPGJyPvCfkrs8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd0hrdTZtVzlvOCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dIa3U2 bVc5bzg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9leldhdWVRZERBIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXpXYXVlUWREQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTdW4g RGV2aWwgTUJCIChAU3VuRGV2aWxIb29wcykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdW5EZXZpbEhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDcwOTQ1NTUyODYy ODI2NDk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIx PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

“It was great vision because he left his feet, and he was blind to where DJ was,” Hurley said of one of Arizona State’s seven second-half assists. “So, it was really surprising that he saw him. But that’s what really good point guards do.” The hands of Marreon Jackson were all over Arizona State’s second half. Rebounding, passing, and scoring, the 2021 MAC Player of the Year, was superb in various areas, putting up a 10-point, five-rebound, four-assist performance. After a poor shooting performance in the first half – and an early airball for Jackson himself, the offensive execution of the Sun Devils picked up in the final 20 minutes. With the game tied at 56, Jackson initiated the ASU offense with a high-post pass to junior forward Jalen Graham. With just four assists through the first ten games, Graham found Heath cutting backdoor wide-open after a fake pin down screen by Jackson. The layup gave the Sun Devils a 58-56 advantage that Arizona State would hold onto. “We just stayed the course. Shots weren’t falling in the first half, so coach was just telling us we all knew we could do this,” Heath said following a 10-point and team-leading seven-rebound performance. “We started executing. We’ve got a mature team, so the environment everyone has seen. It was just about us staying together, not getting in our own heads.” “Our offense was way better than it was in the first half,” Hurley said of the second half, which saw the Sun Devils shoot 48.3 percent from the floor to erase what became an eight-point deficit early in the second half. “Jalen Graham’s pass to Jay on the back cut was excellent in the closing minutes. They had gotten us on several throughout the game, so it was fitting that we ended up getting them back with a layup.”

Battered and bruised, Jackson has continued to play. Despite dealing with injuries to his groin and wrist, Jackson said he wanted to compete in any opportunity possible for Arizona State and has continued to play through pain for the entire season. “I’ve been dealing with a lot. My groin for the first six games was messed up really bad,” admitted Jackson while wearing a splint on his right wrist. “I decided to play because unless I can’t walk, I’m going to play.” Tuesday night was perhaps Jackson’s best all-around performance, especially given the caliber of opponent, during his brief time in a Sun Devil uniform. It also was the most aligned his play has been with the early season evaluation that Hurley provided the media. Despite struggling offensively for much of the year, a grind-it-out defensive identity is being formed by these Sun Devils. Three straight wins – two on the road and one in overtime – have come during a stretch of four consecutive games in which ASU has held opponents below 70 points. “We’re still in an offensive slump right now,” Heath said, with the Sun Devils entering Tuesday night 308th in points per game in Division I. “We should be like 70s, 80s – probably 80s for points, but we’re going to get there. Our defense is really helping us right now.” The Sun Devil defense was instrumental in shutting down Creighton’s go-to options. ASU’s defense limited Creighton’s leading scorer Ryan Hawkins to just six points on 2 of 12 shooting and disrupted Nembhard’s rhythm on a night that saw the freshman guard score seven points while contributing six turnovers and a miss of a potential game-winner.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BU1Ugc3Vydml2ZXMgYWdhaW5zdCBDcmVpZ2h0b24uIFN1biBEZXZp bHMgd2luIDU4LTU3IGFmdGVyIFJ5YW4gTmVtYmhhcmTigJlzIGdhbWUtd2lu bmluZyBhdHRlbXB0IG1pc3NlcyB3aWRlIGxlZnQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGV2aWxzRGlnZXN0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBEZXZpbHNEaWdlc3Q8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8w YzQ4dHpZdDY2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMGM0OHR6WXQ2NjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBHYWJlIFN3YXJ0eiAoQGdhYmVzd2FydHpfKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dhYmVzd2FydHpfL3N0YXR1cy8xNDcwOTUy Nzc0Njk5NTY1MDYyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE1 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=