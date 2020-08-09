ASUDevils - Way-Too-Early Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings

Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, college basketball has experienced an unprecedented offseason – full of twists and turns. At this juncture, there are more questions than answers in regards to the status of the 2020-21 season. Nobody is certain if a season will occur and what it will resemble.

If there is a season, however, we finally have some clarity on what the rosters' makeup will be.

This past Monday marked the deadline for college players to withdrawal their names from the NBA Draft. Over the last few weeks, some prominent Pac-12 players (Tyrell Terry, CJ Elleby) elected to forgo college, while others (Remy Martin, Chris Smith, McKinley Wright, Timmy Allen) decided to come back to school for another go-around.

With the rosters basically set for next season, we decided to break down each Pac-12 school and offer our early predictions for the 2020-21 campaign:



*Indicates player was a starter in 2019-20.

1. UCLA



The return of Chris Smith for his senior year was a huge boost for the Bruins (UCLABruins.com Courtesy Of Colorado Athletics)

Last Season: 19-12, 12-6 in Pac-12

Players Lost (3): G Prince Ali (graduated), F Alex Olesinski (graduated), F Shareef O’Neal (transferred to LSU)

Returning Starters (5): F Chris Smith (13.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg), F/C Jalen Hill (9.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg), G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr. (8.9 ppg), G Tyger Campbell (8.3 ppg, 5.0 apg), G David Singleton (4.1 ppg) Other Returners (4): F Cody Riley (8.8 ppg), G Jules Bernard (5.5 ppg), F Jake Kyman (5.3 ppg), C Kenneth Nwuba (redshirted last season)

Eligible Transfers (1): G Johnny Juzang (Kentucky, 2.9 ppg)

New Recruits (1): G Jaylen Clark (No. 77 prospect in Rivals 2020 class)

Projected Starting Five: F/C Jalen Hill, 6-10, RS Jr. F Chris Smith, 6-9, Sr. G/F Jaime Jaquez, 6-6, Soph. G Johnny Juzang, 6-6, Soph. G Tyger Campbell, 5-11, RS Soph.

Projected Bench: F Cody Riley, 6-9, RS Jr. G David Singleton, 6-4, Jr. G Jules Bernard, 6-6, Jr. F Jake Kyman, 6-7, Soph. C Kenneth Nwuba, 6-9, RS Soph. G Jaylen Clark, 6-5, Fr.

The Skinny: The Bruins return all five starters from a team that finished second in the Pac-12 race last season. After flirting with the idea of leaving school early for the NBA, Chris Smith decided to come back to Westwood for his senior season. The all-conference forward anchors a talented frontcourt that also features Jalen Hill and Cody Riley. In the backcourt, UCLA will lean on sophomore Tyger Campbell, who proved to be one of the best floor generals in the conference last season. Jaime Jaquez, another sophomore, is a tough-nosed wing with a high basketball IQ. The X-factor, however, could be guard Johnny Juzang, who was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA after transferring from Kentucky. Juzang, a former five-star prospect, gives UCLA a dynamic athlete and scorer on the wing. 2. ARIZONA STATE

Remy Martin's withdrawing his name from the NBA draft was beyond significant for the Sun Devils ((AP Photo/Rick Scuteri))

Last Season: 20-11, 11-7 in Pac-12

Players Lost (6): G Rob Edwards* (graduated), F Romello White* (transferred to Ole Miss), F Mickey Mitchell (graduated), F Khalid Thomas (transferred to Portland State), G/F Elias Valtonen (turned pro), F Andre Allen (transferred to Southern)

Returning Starters (3): G Remy Martin (19.1 ppg, 4.1 apg), F Kimani Lawrence (4.9 ppg), F Taeshon Cherry (4.6 ppg) Other Returners (4): G Alonzo Verge Jr. (14.6 ppg), G Jaelen House (3.9 ppg), F Jalen Graham (3.2 ppg), G Caleb Christopher (0.7 ppg)

New Recruits (4): G Josh Christopher (No. 12), F Marcus Bagley (No. 30), F Pavlo Dziuba (Ukraine), F/C Chris Osten (JUCO)

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (2): G Luther Muhammad (Ohio State, 7.0 ppg), G Holland Woods (Portland State, 17.7 ppg, 5.2 apg)

Projected Starting Five: F Jalen Graham, 6-9, Soph. F Kimani Lawrence, 6-8, Sr. G Josh Christopher, 6-5, Fr. G Alonzo Verge Jr., 6-3, Sr. G Remy Martin, 6-0, Sr.

Projected Bench: F Marcus Bagley, 6-7, Fr. F Taeshon Cherry, 6-8, Jr. G Jaelen House, 6-2, Soph. F Pavlo Dziuba, 6-8, Fr. F/C Chris Osten, 6-9, Jr. G Caleb Christopher, 6-1, Soph.

The Skinny: After testing the NBA Draft waters, guards Remy Martin and Alonzo Verge decided to return to school for their senior seasons. Martin, who will likely be a Preseason All-American, and Verge, who was the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year, last season, should be one of the most talented (and exciting) backcourts in college basketball. The Sun Devils also return a solid supporting cast (Jalen Graham, Kimani Lawrence, and Taeshon Cherry), and bring in a top-15 recruiting class, highlighted by five-star prospects Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley. Both incoming freshmen are expected to make an immediate impact for the Sun Devils. ASU has never won a Pac-12 title since joining the conference in 1978, but they are positioned nicely to make history this season. 3. OREGON

Dana Altman will once again have the Ducks in the championship race (Tom Corno)

Last Season: 24-7, 13-5 in Pac-12

Players Lost (5): G Payton Pritchard* (graduated), F Shakur Juiston* (graduated), G Anthony Mathis (graduated), F/C Francis Okoro* (transferred to St. Louis), F C.J. Walker (transferred to UCF)

Returning Starters (2): G Chris Duarte (12.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg), G Will Richardson (11.0 ppg) Other Returners (4): C N’Faly Dante (5.8 ppg), F Chandler Lawson (4.5 ppg), G/F Addison Patterson (4.6 ppg), F Lok Wur (redshirted)

Eligible Transfers (3): F Eugene Omoruyi (Rutgers, 13.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg), F Eric Williams (Duquesne, 14.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg), G Amauri Hardy (UNLV, Grad, 14.5 ppg)

New Recruits (1): G Jalen Terry (No. 69)

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (2): F L.J. Figueroa (St. John’s, 14.5 ppg), G Aaron Estrada (Saint Peter’s, 8.1 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: C N’Faly Dante, 6-11, Soph. F Eugene Omoruyi, 6-6, RS Sr. F Eric Williams, 6-6, RS Jr. G Chris Duarte, 6-6, Sr. G Will Richardson, 6-5, Jr.

Projected Bench: G Amauri Hardy, 6-2, RS Sr. F Chandler Lawson, 6-8, Soph. G Jalen Terry, 6-1, Fr. G/F Addison Patterson, 6-6, Soph. F Lok Wur, 6-8, RS Fr.

The Skinny: It won’t be easy to replace the leadership and production of the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Payton Pritchard, who graduated in the spring. However, Oregon will once again have a strong perimeter group, led by returning starters Will Richardson and Chris Duarte, who form one of the best backcourts in the conference. Amauri Hardy, a grad transfer from UNLV, and incoming freshman Jalen Terry should also factor prominently into the Ducks’ perimeter attack. In the frontcourt, Oregon returns center N’Faly Dante and power forward Chandler Lawson, who each spent as the team’s starting five-man last season. The frontcourt should also benefit from a pair of transfers, Eugene Omoruyi and Eric Williams. The duo sat out last season due to transfer rules, but both are expected to hit the ground running this year.

4. COLORADO

McKinley Wright's return to Colorado gives the Buffs a boost with a two-team all-conference selection player (AP)



Last Season: 24-7, 13-5 in Pac-12

Players Lost (5): F Tyler Bey* (NBA Draft), G Shane Gatling* (graduated), F Lucas Siewert (graduated), G Daylen Kountz (transferred to Northern Colorado), F Jakub Dombek (transferred to Hartford)

Returning Starters (3): G McKinley Wright IV (14.4 ppg, 5.0 apg), F D’Shawn Schwartz (9.8 ppg), F Evan Battey (8.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg), Other Returners (5): G/F Maddox Daniels (3.2 ppg), G Eli Parquet (2.6 ppg), C Dallas Walton (1.6 ppg), G Keeshawn Barthelemy (redshirted), F Alexander Strating (0.3 ppg)

Eligible Transfers (1): F Jeriah Horne (Tulsa, Grad, 11.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg)

New Recruits (4): G Dominique Clifford (No. 135), F Jabari Walker (No. 147), G Luke O’Brien, F Tristan da Silva

Projected Starting Five: F Evan Battey, 6-8, RS Jr. F Jeriah Horne, 6-7, RS Sr. F D’Shawn Schwartz, 6-7, Sr. G/F Maddox Daniels, 6-6, Sr. G McKinley Wright IV, 6-0, Sr.

Projected Bench: G Eli Parquet, 6-3, Soph. C Dallas Walton, 7-0, RS Sr. G Keeshawn Barthelemy, 6-2, RS Fr. F Jabari Walker, 6-8, Fr. G Dominique Clifford, 6-5, Fr. G Luke O’Brien, 6-7, Fr. F Alexander Strating, 6-7, RS Sr. F Tristan da Silva, 6-8, Fr.

The Skinny: McKinley Wright IV decided to return to Boulder for his senior season, which means the Buffs will once again be a threat to capture the Pac-12 title. Wright, a two-team all-conference selection, leads a veteran group of Colorado players, which includes returning upperclassmen Evan Battey and D’Shawn Schwartz. Both players had breakout seasons last year, and are expected to play prominent roles in 2020-21. The Buffs also added grad transfer Jeriah Horne, a skilled combo forward, who is expected to make an immediate impact in the frontcourt. Additionally, keep an eye on senior wing Maddox Daniels, a key reserve on last year’s squad, who is poised to have a bigger role this season. Colorado also brings in a solid, albeit underrated recruiting class, which includes Rivals 150 prospects Dominique Clifford and Jabari Walker.

5. ARIZONA

With a no. 7 recruiting class Sean Miller and the Wildcats may able to withstand no returning starters on the roster (Associated Press)

Last Season: 21-11, 10-8 in Pac-12

Players Lost (8): PF Zeke Nnaji* (NBA Draft), PG Nico Mannion* (NBA Draft), G/F Josh Green* (NBA Draft), G Dylan Smith* (graduation), C Chase Jeter* (graduation), PF Stone Gettings (graduation), G Max Hazzard (graduation), G Devonaire Doutrive (transferred to Boise State)

Returning Starters: None Other Returners (4): G Jemarl Baker Jr. (5.7 ppg), PF Ira Lee (3.3 ppg), C Christian Koloko (2.3 ppg), G Brandon Williams (DNP, injured; 11.4 ppg in 2018-19)

Eligible Transfers (3): PF Jordan Brown (Nevada, 3.0 ppg), PG James Akinjo (Georgetown, 13.4 ppg), G Terrell Brown (Seattle, Grad, 20.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.9 apg)

New Recruits (7): G Dalen Terry (No. 51), PF Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania), F Tautvilas Tubelis (Lithuania), G/F Ben Mathurin (Canada), PG Kerr Kriisa (Lithuania), PF Daniel Batcho (France), F Tibet Gorener

Projected Starting Five: F Jordan Brown, 6-11, RS Soph. F Ira Lee, 6-7, Sr. G Jemarl Baker, 6-4, RS Jr. G Brandon Williams, 6-2, RS Soph. G James Akinjo, 6-0, Jr.

Projected Bench: G Terrell Brown, 6-1, RS Sr. F Azuolas Tubelis, 6-9, Fr. G Dalen Terry, 6-6, Fr. G/F Ben Mathurin, 6-6, Fr. C Christian Koloko, 7-0, Soph. G Kerr Kriisa, 6-2, Fr. F Daniel Batcho, 6-10, Fr. F Tibet Gorener, 6-8, Fr. F Tautvilas Tubelis, 6-7, Fr.

The Skinny: The Wildcats lost all five starters from last year’s squad. However, head coach Sean Miller hit the recruiting trail and transfer market to rebuild Arizona’s roster. Sophomore forward Jordan Brown and junior point guard James Akinjo both sat out last year due to transfer rules, but are eligible this season and expected to make a significant impact. The Wildcats also added grad transfer Terrell Brown, a high-scoring combo guard from Seattle, in the offseason. Additionally, Miller signed a top-10 recruiting class, consisting of seven players, including four-star prospects Dalen Terry and Azuolas Tubelis. Returnees Ira Lee and Jemarl Baker should also factor prominently into Arizona’s rotation. The big question mark is the status of redshirt sophomore Brandon Williams, who missed all of last season with a knee injury.



6. STANFORD

All-Pac 12 player Oscar da Silva is one of four returning starters for the Cardinal (AP Photo\John Hefti)

Last Season: 20-12, 9-9 in Pac-12

Players Lost (4): G Tyrell Terry* (NBA Draft), G Isaac White (transferred to Cal Baptist), F Kodye Pugh (transferred to Loyola Marymount), G Rodney Herenton (graduated)

Returning Starters (4): F Oscar da Silva (15.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg), F Spencer Jones (8.8 ppg), G Daejon Davis (8.8 ppg, 3.7 apg), G Bryce Wills (7.8 ppg) Other Returners (4): F Jaiden Delaire (6.1 ppg), F/C Lukas Kisunas (2.4 ppg), F James Keefe (2.2 ppg), C Keenan Fitzmorris (0.5 ppg)

New Recruits (5): F Ziaire Williams (No. 6), F Max Murrell (No. 120), G Noah Taitz, F Brandon Angel, G Michael O’Connell

Projected Starting Five: F Oscar da Silva, 6-9, Sr. F Spencer Jones, 6-7, Soph. F Ziarie Williams, 6-8, Fr. G Bryce Wills, 6-6, Jr. G Daejon Davis, 6-3, Sr.

Projected Bench: F Jaiden Delaire, 6-9, Jr. F Max Murrell, 6-9, Fr. G Michael O’Connell, 6-2, Fr. F/C Lukas Kisunas, 6-10, Jr. G Noah Taitz, 6-3, Fr. F James Keefe, 6-9, Soph. F Brandon Angel, 6-8, Fr. C Keenan Fitzmorris, 7-0, RS Soph.

The Skinny: Stanford’s Pac-12 title hopes were dashed when point guard Tyrell Terry announced he would remain in the NBA Draft. However, there is still plenty to be excited about in Palo Alto. The Cardinal returns four starters, including All-Pac-12 First Team selection Oscar da Silva, who is one of the most versatile big men in the country. He’ll share the frontcourt with sophomore Spencer Jones, one of the top 3-point shooters in the conference, and incoming freshman Ziarie Williams. There is a ton of hype surrounding the arrival of Williams, who is the highest-ranked recruit in program history. In the backcourt, Stanford will rely heavily on senior Daejon Davis to run the offense. Junior Bryce Wills, who was named to the All-Pac-12 Defensive Team last year, provides toughness and versatility on the perimeter.

7. UTAH

Utah's Timmy Allen averaged 17.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg last season for the Utes (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Last Season: 16-15, 7-11 in Pac-12

Players Lost (2): G/F Both Gach* (transferred to Minnesota), C Matt Van Komen (transferred to Saint Mary’s)

Returning Starters (4): F Timmy Allen (17.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg), G Rylan Jones (9.6 ppg, 4.4 apg), F Riley Battin (7.8 ppg), C Branden Carlson (7.0 ppg) Other Returners (5): G Alfonso Plummer (8.4 ppg), F Mikael Jantunen (6.7 ppg), G Jaxon Brenchley (4.2 ppg), C Lahat Thioune (1.8 ppg), G Brendan Wenzel (redshirted) New Recruits (4): G Ian Martinez (No. 67), G Pelle Larsson (Sweden), G/F Jordan Kellier (JUCO), F Norbet Thelissen (the Netherlands, expected to redshirt)

Projected Starting Five: C Branden Carlson, 7-0, Soph. F Riley Battin, 6-9, Jr. F Timmy Allen, 6-6, Jr. G Ian Martinez, 6-3, Fr. G Rylan Jones, 6-0, Soph.

Projected Bench: F Mikael Jantunen, 6-8, Soph. G Alfonso Plummer, 6-1, Sr. G Jaxon Brenchley, 6-5, Soph. C Lahat Thioune, 6-10, RS Soph. G Pelle Larsson, 6-5, Fr. G/F Jordan Kellier, 6-6, Soph. G Brendan Wenzel, 6-6, RS Fr.

The Skinny: Nearly all of Utah’s rotation from last season returns, including all-conference forward Timmy Allen. He was among the league leaders in points, rebounds, and steals, and proved to be one of the best all-around players in the Pac-12 last season. Also returning in the Utes’ frontcourt is sophomore Branden Carlsen and junior Riley Battin. In the backcourt, point guard Rylan Jones will once again run the show, after starting 28 games as a true freshman. Jones should get plenty of help from incoming freshman Ian Martinez, a four-star recruit who is expected to make an immediate impact on the perimeter. Returning guards Alfonso Plummer and Mikael Jantunen were solid role players last season, and are expected to anchor Utah’s second unit.

8. USC

Andy Enfield will have to heavily rely on his newcomers this year (D. Ross Cameron/USA TODAY Images)

Last Season: 22-9, 11-7 in Pac-12

Players Lost (8): F Onyeka Okongwu* (NBA Draft), G Jonah Mathews* (graduated), F Nick Rakocevic* (graduated), F Daniel Utomi* (graduated), G Elijah Weaver (transferred to Dayton), G Kyle Sturdivant (transferred to Georgia Tech), G Quinton Adlesh (graduated), G/F Charles O’Bannon (transferred to TCU)

Returning Starters (1): G Ethan Anderson (5.5 ppg) Other Returners (2): F Isaiah Mobley (6.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg), F Max Agbonkpolo (2.5 ppg)

Eligible Transfers (4): G Noah Baumann (San Jose State, 10.8 ppg), G Tahj Eaddy (Santa Clara, Grad, 9.1 ppg), F Chevez Goodwin (Wofford, Grad, 11.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg), F Isaiah White (Utah Valley, Grad, 14.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg) New Recruits (2): C Evan Mobley (No. 4), C Boubacar Coulibaly

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (2): G/F Drew Peterson (Rice, 11.1 ppg, 6.5 rpg), C Joshua Morgan (Long Beach State, 8.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg)

Projected Starting Five: C Evan Mobley, 6-11, Fr. F Isaiah Mobley, 6-10, Soph. F Isaiah White, 6-7, RS Sr. G Tahj Eaddy, 6-2, RS Sr. G Ethan Anderson, 6-1, Soph.

Projected Bench: F Max Agbonkpolo, 6-8, Soph. G Noah Baumann, 6-6, RS Jr. F Chevez Goodwin, 6-9, RS Sr. C Boubacar Coulibaly, 6-10, Fr.

The Skinny: USC returns only three scholarship players from last year’s squad, but head coach Andy Enfield is excited about the arrival of the No. 4 prospect in the 2020 class – Evan Mobley. The mobile 7-footer is tailor-made for the modern NBA game, and is expected to be a one-and-done talent. He’ll share the frontcourt with his older brother Isaiah, who is a rising sophomore forward. In the backcourt, the Trojans will rely on sophomore guard Ethan Anderson, the lone returning starter, to run the offense. USC will also depend on a trio of grad transfers—Isaiah White, Tahj Eaddy, and Chevez Goodwin—to provide some production. The Trojans have plenty of talent on its roster, but with so many new faces in place, chemistry could be an issue.

9. WASHINGTON

Following a last place finish in the Pac-12 Mike Hopkins will try and engineer a turnaround in Seattle this year ((AP Photo/Isaac Brekken))

Last Season: 15-17, 5-13 in Pac-12

Players Lost (5): F/C Isaiah Stewart* (NBA Draft), F Jaden McDaniels* (NBA Draft), C Sam Timmins (graduated), G Elijah Hardy (transferred to Portland State), C Bryan Penn-Johnson (transferred to LSU)

Returning Starters (3): G Naz Carter (12.2 ppg), G Quade Green (11.6 ppg, 5.3 apg), F Hameir Wright (5.6 ppg) Other Returners (5): G Jamal Bey (5.7 ppg), G Marcus Tsohonis (7.7 ppg), G Raequan Battle (4.9 ppg), F Nate Roberts (1.4 ppg), C Riley Sorn (redshirted)

Eligible Transfers (1): F J’Raan Brooks (USC, 2.0 ppg) New Recruits (1): G Nate Pryor (JUCO)

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (2): G Erik Stevenson (Wichita State, 11.1 ppg), G Cole Bajema (Michigan, 2.9 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: F Hameir Wright, 6-9, Sr. F J’Raan Brooks, 6-9, R-Soph. G Naz Carter, 6-6, Sr. G Jamal Bey, 6-6, Jr. G Quade Green, 6-0, Sr.

Projected Bench: G RaeQuan Battle, 6-5, Soph. G Marcus Tsohonis, 6-3, Soph. F Nate Roberts, 6-10, RS Soph. G Nate Pryor, 6-4, Jr. C Riley Sorn, 7-4, RS Soph.

The Skinny: Washington was the biggest disappointment in the conference last season. Picked to finish third by the Pac-12 media, the Huskies ended up in last place. Head coach Mike Hopkins is banking on a trio of returning seniors—Naz Carter, Quade Green, and Hameir Wright—to right the ship. Carter, a freak athlete on the wing, has NBA potential and will finally have the opportunity to be “the man” in Seattle. Rising junior Jamal Bey should slide into the starting five after a solid season last year, and redshirt sophomore J’Raan Brooks, who sat out last season due to transfer rules, is eligible and expected to make an immediate impact. The status of transfers Erik Stevenson and Cole Bajema is unknown, but if they’re granted a waiver to play immediately, they’ll add depth to Washington’s roster.

10. CALIFORNIA

Cal's Matt Bradley is one the most prolific returning scorers in the league (Lindsey Wasson - USA Today Sports)

Last Season: 14-18, 7-11 in Pac-12

Players Lost (4): G Paris Austin* (graduated), G Kareem South* (graduated), G Juhwan Harris-Dyson (transferred), F Jacobi Gordon (transferred to Lafayette)

Returning Starters (3): G Matt Bradley (17.5 ppg), F Grant Anticevich (8.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg), F Andre Kelly (7.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) Other Returners (5): G Joel Brown (2.4 ppg), C Lars Thiemann (3.0 ppg), F Kuany Kuany (2.2 ppg), F DJ Thorpe (1.6 ppg), G Dimitrios Klonaras (0.7 ppg)

Eligible Transfers (2): G Ryan Betley (Penn, Grad, 11.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg), G Makale Foreman (Stony Brook, Grad, 15.6 ppg)

New Recruits (2): F Monty Bowser (No. 146), G Jalen Celestine

Potential Sit-Out Transfers (1): G Jarred Hyder (Fresno State, 9.1 ppg)

Projected Starting Five: F Andre Kelly, 6-8, Jr. F Grant Anticevich, 6-8, Sr. G Ryan Betley, 6-5, R-Sr. G Matt Bradley, 6-4, Jr. G Joel Brown, 6-2, Soph.

Projected Bench: G Makale Foreman, 6-1, RS Sr. C Lars Thiemann, 7-0, Soph. F Monty Bowser, 6-6, Fr. F DJ Thorpe, 6-8, Soph. F Kuany Kuany, 6-9, Soph. G Dimitrios Klonaras, 6-6, Soph. G Jalen Celestine, 6-6, Fr.

The Skinny: In Mark Fox’s first season in Berkeley, Cal exceeded nearly everyone’s expectations and won seven games in conference play. The Bears hope to build off that momentum and return three starters, including All-Pac-12 First Team selection Matt Bradley. The junior shooting guard is one of the best scorers in the league and will be the undisputed leader of this Cal squad. Joel Brown, who showed promise as a true freshman last season, is expected to take over as the team’s starting point guard. A pair of grad transfers—Ryan Betley and Makale Foreman—should also help fortify the Bears’ perimeter attack. In the frontcourt, Cal will depend on a pair of returning starters in senior Grant Anticevich and junior Andre Kelly.

11. WASHINGTON STATE

With the loss of CJ Elleby, head coach Kyle Smith may be in for a challenging season

Last Season: 16-16, 6-12 in Pac-12

Players Lost (6): F CJ Elleby* (NBA Draft), F Jeff Pollard* (graduated), G Jervae Robinson* (graduated), G Marvin Cannon (transferred to Charlotte), F Daron Henson (transferred to Seattle), F Deion James (graduated)

Returning Starters (2): G Isaac Bonton (15.3 ppg, 4.0 apg), F Aljaz Kunc (4.5 ppg) Other Returners (5): G Noah Williams (6.2 ppg), F Tony Miller (7.7 ppg), C Volodymyr Markovetskyy (2.1 ppg), F DJ Rodman (1.3 ppg), G Ryan Rapp (1.6 ppg)

New Recruits (6): F Andrej Jakimovski (Macedonia), C Dishon Jackson, F Carlos Rosario, G TJ Bamba, G Jefferson Koulibaly, C Efe Abogidi

Projected Starting Five: C Volodymyr Markovetskyy, 7-1, Soph. F Tony Miller, 6-6, RS Sr. F Aljaz Kunc, 6-7, Jr. G Noah Williams, 6-5, Soph. G Isaac Bonton, 6-3, Sr.

Projected Bench: F Andrej Jakimovski, 6-7, Fr. C Dishon Jackson, 6-10, Fr. F Carlos Rosario, 6-7, Fr. G TJ Bamba, 6-5, Fr. G Jefferson Koulibaly, 6-3, Fr. F DJ Rodman, 6-6, Soph. C Efe Abogidi, 6-10, Fr. G Ryan Rapp, 6-5, Soph.

The Skinny: Washington State’s outlook for the 2020-21 campaign took a significant hit when all-conference forward CJ Elleby decided to keep his name in the NBA Draft. It will be difficult for second-year head coach Kyle Smith to replace Elleby’s production, but he will lean heavily on a pair of returning starters in Isaac Bonton and Aljaz Kunc. Bonton, an explosive combo guard, had success in Smith’s system last season and will likely assume the role of the Cougars’ top scoring option. Sophomore Noah Williams and senior Tony Miller were solid reserves last season, and both should flourish as full-time starters this year. The Cougs should also benefit from an underrated recruiting class, led by wing players Andrej Jakimovski and Carlos Rosario.

12. OREGON STATE

The Beavers will be led by Ethan Thompson who averaged 14.8 ppg, and 4.5 apg