Washinton State DB transfer Adrian Wilson discusses Sun Devil pledge

Familiarity is oftentimes a significant aspect in recruiting and certainly was the overriding element in 6-1 Washington State’s defensive back Adrian “Boogie” Wilson’s decision to commit to Arizona State following an official visit last week. Whether it was defensive coordinator Brian Ward or current ASU players he knew from back home in Dallas, or during his time in Pullman, a comfortable environment certainly made the decision process an easy one for Wilson, who is scheduled to arrive on campus for the spring semester and has three years of eligibility.

“The relationship part of it,” Wilson explained his decision. “When Coach Dillingham and Coach Ward really brought me on my visit, they made me feel at home already within the first couple minutes. Coming from Pullman, the weather is great. Everybody I met on the visit, the coaching staff, and the support staff, they all just matched my vibe. When I stepped in there, I didn't have to be different. I could just be myself, and that's really what I was looking for in the program.





“I know a lot of players there as well, like Keith (Abney II), Jordan Crook, and Javan (Robinson). Coach Ward recruited me to Washington State, and he’s obviously a great defensive coordinator and a great coach. and I just believe in what he has instilled on that defensive side of the ball. His scheme that he had at Washington State is very similar to the scheme he has now at Arizona State. And that scheme is a big reason why I went to Washington State. When I hit the portal and Arizona State contacted me, I knew that scheme had the same intangibles, and I would get to stay in the same system.





“His scheme is capped off by the safeties, and the safeties lead the charge, and they're able to make plays in space both in the run game and in the pass game, and that fits me well. The coaches said that I have a good football IQ, I tackle well, I can come down and fit the run and also sit back and play the coverages as well and I communicate well.





Wilson visited Miami and Missouri after his midweek visit to Tempe and stated that Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and Georgia were some of the other schools he was being recruited by.





“Literally, since the first day of my (ASU) visit, I knew I wanted to be a Sun Devil,” Wilson admitted. “The minute I stepped foot there, I wanted to hang around with the boys. I just have to do my due diligence. Having so many players from Texas swayed me a lot. For the most part, those were the people that were surrounding me. It really felt like home without me actually being home.





“Seeing them win the Big 12 championship, I know what they're capable of. If you are there around them, you feel like they're capable of great things. My decision was more so about the fact that I knew I could come in and believe in the guys around me. I saw the way that they have confidence in each other and in the coaching staff. I know going there I will fit in, being able to succeed with them, alongside them, and know that they will do their jobs as well.”





After redshirting his first year with the Cougars, a season where he had six tackles in four games played, Wilson had an impressive 2024 campaign, posting 47 tackles, good for fourth-best on the team, 2.5 tackles for loss, and three passes defended. With the losses of Kamari Wilson and Cole Martin to the transfer portal and Shamari Simmons exhausting his eligibility at the end of this season, the Sun Devils were in need of a versatile safety who could also play the nickel position. The addition of Wilson certainly addresses that need and could be a foundational block for the future as ASU's two starting safeties, Xavion Alford and Myles Rowser, will be seniors in 2025.





“I don’t necessarily see myself more in one (specific) position,” Wilson remarked. “I just want to play ball. I just want to be out there, so whatever position they (the coaches) think is best.”