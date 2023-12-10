Previous relationships tend to play a factor when recruiting players from the portal, and this was certainly the case when the Sun Devils were pursuing Javan Robinson. The defensive back played under ASU defensive coordinator Brian Ward at Washington State in 2022, and following Robinson's performance this past season in Pullman, he was pursued by ASU, and now the pair will be ruining in Tempe.

In 2023, Robinson, who played in seven games, ironically having his lone start coming against Arizona State, tallied 12 tackles,1.5 tackles for a loss, and one pass breakup. He redshirted in 2022 and thus will have three years of eligibility at Arizona State.





ASU does have a need to develop its depth at its cornerback room following the departures of its starter tandem of Ro Torrence and Dee Ford, who both have exhausted their eligibility. Senior-to-be Ed Woods did start in some contests last season, and the rest of that room has inexperienced players. Keith Abney II played quite a bit as a freshman and figures, at worst, to be in the two-deep this year.





ASU added another defensive back from the portal, LSU transfer Laterrence Welch, who also visited Tempe this past weekend.