ASU adds Houston safety transfer, 2026 linebacker

Maurice Williams can play both safety and Nickelback for the Sun Devils (Photo by Rivals.com)

A busy weekend of recruiting visits continues to be fruitful for the Sun Devils, and on Tuesday morning, Houston safety transfer Maurice Williams and 2026 linebacker Oscar Aguilar.

The 6-foot-0, 200-pounder Williams was a four-star prospect out of Pearland (Tex.) Shadow Creek High School, the same one as current ASU safety Xavion Alford, who was ranked among the top 55 in the state and the top 30 among all 2024 safeties. After being committed to LSU, he switched his pledge to his hometown school.

As a true freshman last season, he played 10 games for the Cougars and didn’t record any stats as he played 89 of his 99 snaps on special teams Williams offers the Sun Devils versatility where he could play Nickelback, which currently appears to be a starting role battle between Sophomore Montana warren and senior Purdue transfer Kyndrich Breedlove Sophomores Kyan McDonald was injured in spring but could battle for a rotation niche come fall camp.

At safety, Alford, who is a junior, and senior Myles Rowser are the starters Washington State transfer and sophomore Adrian "Boogie" Wilson missed spring practice due to injury but figures to be in the two-deep at safety and could possibly play Nickelback as well Redshirt freshmen Chris Johnson II was a standout in spring and will be in serious contention for the two-deep at safety Redshirt freshmen Tony-Louis Nkuba and true freshman Xavion Skowron round out the position group for ASU.

Williams is the third spring transfer portal addition for the Sun Devils, joining Iowa State twin brothers and offensive linemen Wade and Brent Helton, who publicly committed yesterday.

Linebacker Oscar Aguilar was the third 2026 prospect to commit during his Tempe visit last weekend, joining four-star recruits RB Cardae Mack and WR Nalin Scott. The 6-foot-3 215-pounder who prepped at Downey (Calif.) announced his decision publicly on social media this morning.