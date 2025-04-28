Twin brothers and offensive linemen Wade and Brent Helton commit to ASU

Twin brothers and offensive lineman Brent and Wade Helton who redshirted at Iowa State last season visited Tempe last week and decided to commit to Arizona State. Both brothers, who prepped at SoCal powerhouse program Corona Sentential, a high school that has produced many star players for Arizona State, arrive each with four years of eligibility.

Making an impression on a recruit, even if they end up committing to another program, is Paramount in the transfer portal era. It's a theory that Arizona State has proved many times in previous years, and it was once again demonstrated.

“We had a great relationship with the coaches and when we entered the portal, we were really deciding between BYU and Arizona State,” Wade Helton told Devils Digest. “We just felt like we fit the culture and really wanted to play for Coach Tuitele (ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele) and Coach Dillingham. Coach Tuitele is a really down-to-earth guy; we have a lot in common with him, and we like the way he coaches. And being familiar with the school helped us make that decision for sure.





“He sees me at center and then Brent at guard. Seeing them play last year we really like their scheme on offense and what Coach Arroyo (offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo) added to. They play with high energy and have a great culture. The whole coaching staff is what really impressed us the most of the visit.”





The Helton brothers, who were both Top 100 California prospects in the 2024 class, are the Sun Devils’ first transfer portal additions in the spring cycle.